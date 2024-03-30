Barcelona eye move for Bayern Munich star along with Joshua Kimmich - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich forward Bryan Zaragoza in the summer.

Zaragoza joined Bayern from Spanish side Granada, initially on loan in January 2024, but the move is set to become permanent in the summer. He has, however, made just two appearances for the Bavarians so far, playing just 35 minutes. As per El Nacional, he is also struggling to adapt as he doesn't speak German or even English.

Hence, Zaragoza and Bayern are looking to part ways in the summer and Barcelona are interested. The Blaugrana were interested in him when he was at Granada as well but were unable to pay between €15-20 million to sign him.

Barca will now look to sign Zaragoza in the summer but only on an initial loan deal. They are expected to offer a loan with a buy option not exceeding €20 million. The winger would be keen to return to Spain but it will depend on the negotiations between the two sides.

The 22-year-old made 58 senior appearances for Granada, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists before joining the Bavarians. He isn't the only Bayern player Barcelona are interested in though. They have been linked with Joshua Kimmich as well, who might leave in the summer with his contract expiring in 2025.

Xavi confirms that Barcelona will not rest Ilkay Gundogan and Robert Lewandowski against Las Palmas

Barcelona will host Las Palmas in La Liga on Saturday, March 30. They sit eight points behind leaders Real Madrid and will look to keep up the pressure with nine games to go.

Following the Las Palmas clash, they will face Paris Saint-Germain away on April 10 in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg. Hence, there was some suggestion that Xavi might rest veterans Ilkay Gundogan and Robert Lewandowski on Saturday. However, the Spaniard has denied such claims, saying (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I spoke with them yesterday and today and they feel good. They will be ready for tomorrow. They have accumulated a lot of minutes but they will be ready for tomorrow. Tomorrow is not the ideal day to rest and even more so when we have 10 days until the next game.

“The season that Gündogan is having is excellent. There are the numbers, but everything he gives us is innumerable. Everything he gives us, his personality and experience... He is a totally differential and basic footballer for the team.”

Gundogan and Lewandowski have been key players for Barcelona this season, making 42 and 39 appearances across competitions respectively. They have registered 15 and 29 goal contributions respectively.