Barcelona Eye move for Premier League midfielder in January - Reports 

Barcelona are eyeing a move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in the upcoming January transfer window, as per Fichajes (h/t CaughtOffside).

The Brazil international joined the Magpies in January for a fee of £40 million. The report adds that Newcastle see him as untouchable but that may not stop the Catalan giants from making their move.

As per Rashad Rehman in May 2020, Barca wanted to sign him before the start of the 2020-21 campaign. Hence, Barca seem to hold a long-term interest in a player touted to be one of Brazil's best midfielders in the coming years.

The 24-year-old is currently with the Selecao Canarinho at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he has made two substitute appearances in the group stage.

Everywhere. #CAMBRA #NUFC Bruno Guimaraes in 35 minutes against Cameroon:42 Touches4 Shots24 Passes2/2 Long Balls1/2 Crosses83% Pass Accuracy1/1 Take-ons2 Duels Won1 Foul Suffered3 Ball RecoveriesEverywhere. #BRA 🇧🇷 Bruno Guimaraes in 35 minutes against Cameroon: 🔘42 Touches🔘4 Shots🔘24 Passes🔘2/2 Long Balls🔘1/2 Crosses🔘83% Pass Accuracy 🔘1/1 Take-ons🔘2 Duels Won🔘1 Foul Suffered 🔘3 Ball RecoveriesEverywhere. #BRA #CAMBRA #NUFC https://t.co/G7tzLcN2Q7

After a brief period of uncertainty, Barcelona seem to have found Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta's successors in midfield in Gavi and Pedri. But 34-year-old Sergio Busquets is in the final years of his playing career and is expected to leave Barcelona in 2023.

Moreover, they can do with added depth in midfield, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Frenkie de Jong's future. The Catalan giants reportedly still want to get him off their wage books after failing to offload him to Manchester United this summer.

However, it will be a tough task prising the former Olympique Lyonnais midfielder away from St. James' Park. Backed by their uber-rich Saudi Arabian owners, the Toons will be under no urgency to offload an important player.

Moreover, the Brazilian was brought in as a marquee signing in the January transfer window. Selling him so soon would send out the wrong message about their ambitions.

Former Barcelona manager gives verdict on Frenkie de Jong's situation

Ronald Koeman, who managed the Blaugranes for 14 months between 2020 and 2021, has given his two cents on De Jong's situation at Barcelona.

The Netherlands international was deemed expendable at Camp Nou this summer, but he refused to leave. Koeman told Marca (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"He is a player of the future for Barcelona. And you never have to sell your best players like Frenkie is. I’m sure he didn’t like the situation he was in, but we haven’t seen a different player either. He has always respected the club and has given his best."

The 25-year-old has scored twice and assisted once in 17 games across competitions this campaign under manager Xavi Hernandez. He is currently with the Netherlands team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

