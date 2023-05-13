Barcelona eyeing free transfer of ex-Real Madrid star in attempt to partner him with Lionel Messi: Reports

There are speculations about a potential masterstroke from Barcelona, who are reportedly seeking to reunite Lionel Messi with former Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria.

According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport (via El Nacional), Barca are looking to bring Di Maria into their ranks as a free agent in the forthcoming summer.

According to El Nacional, they plan to create a formidable duo akin to that which took the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by storm. Di Maria, currently at Juventus, is set to be out of contract by June 30.

The Argentine striker could be swayed to trade in the black and white of Turin for Barca's red and blue, even if it means a pay cut.

The prospect of reviving the partnership he shared with Lionel Messi, which lit up the grand final against France in the last World Cup, could be a compelling proposition.

However, Barcelona's audacious move is not without its hurdles. At 35, the former Real Madrid man isn't getting younger, and his recent years have been marred by injuries, raising concerns about his longevity in football.

The Catalan outfit's hierarchy could find themselves wrestling with uncertainty when it comes to finalizing this transfer, alongside Lionel Messi's potential move. Despite the age and injury concerns, Di Maria could serve as an effective bridge to bring Messi back to Barca while adding depth to the winger position.

Will Barcelona snatch Lionel Messi up, amid offers from Saudi Arabia?

Lionel Messi

The plot regarding Lionel Messi's future further thickens, especially with his continuation at Paris Saint-Germain now far from certain. However, Barca aren't the only option for the forward, who could also opt for a move to Al-Hilal.

The Saudi Arabian club harbors ambitions of creating a dream team with Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, ready to challenge Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. They have the financial muscle to offer Messi a contract that could eclipse that of Ronaldo, who rakes in a staggering $200 million a year in the same league.

According to El Nacional, Barcelona president Joan Laporta recognizes that the Catalan giants can offer Messi intangibles that his potential suitors, Al-Hilal, cannot. Barca may not have the funds to match the Arabian outfit, but they can offer other options, such as familial stability and a deep connection with a legion of fans.

The summer transfer window could see Barca make a bold play that could potentially reshape their future and reignite a prolific partnership.

Poll : 0 votes