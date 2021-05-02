Barcelona eyeing a sensational return for Neymar - Reports

Neymar departed Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 for a world record €222 million fee. Ever since, there have been rumors about Neymar's return to Barcelona almost every summer.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has already said that one of his primary objectives this summer is to bring back the Brazilian superstar and pair him with Lionel Messi.

However, PSG would be unwilling to sell their prized asset to a club they consider direct competitors to the Champions League.

🇧🇷 Neymar for PSG this season:



2️⃣6️⃣ games

1️⃣5️⃣ goals

1️⃣0️⃣ assists pic.twitter.com/NkTEHJTr6o — Goal (@goal) May 1, 2021

Neymar willing to take a pay cut to re-join Barcelona

According to Spanish news outlet MARCA, Neymar is desperate to re-join Barcelona and link up with Lionel Messi. He is also willing to take a pay cut this summer to do the same. However, the biggest problem for both Neymar and Barcelona is PSG. The club do not want to sell the 29-year-old.

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to offer Neymar a new contract. Neymar's current deal in the French capital expires in 2022. However, Barcelona are adamant that they will land their target sooner rather than later.

Along with Suarez, Messi and Neymar formed one of the deadliest partnerships in world football. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Barcelona are in dire need of a reliable goal-scoring source. Since letting Luis Suarez leave to join Atletico Madrid last summer, Barcelona have struggled to find goals, with Lionel Messi being the club's only major threat.

If they can sign Neymar, Barcelona will have a trustworthy player who can create chances, score goals and be a big match player.

Paris Saint-Germain have made it clear to Barcelona that the 29-year-old Brazilian is not for sale, but the Blaugrana are willing to test PSG's patience. According to Transfermarkt, Neymar is currently valued at €110 million. However, PSG would demand a fee a lot higher than his market value.

Neymar wants to leave PSG to return to Barcelona, who have recently spoken to the player's entourage, according to RAC1 👀 pic.twitter.com/W1rwQFbW85 — Goal (@goal) May 1, 2021

Barcelona are aware that the club faces a striker crisis. They have already been linked with the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. If Barcelona are able to bring Neymar and Haaland with Lionel Messi, they will once again have the most feared front-three in Europe.

Neymar had a successful stint at Barcelona. Arriving from Santos in 2013, the Brazilian scored 105 goals in 186 appearances. Neymar helped Barcelona win numerous trophies, including the 2015 treble where they defeated Juventus in the Champions League final.