Barcelona eyeing up summer move for PL superstar with £100m release clause: Reports

Transfer expert Rudy Galetti has reported that Barcelona are eyeing a move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in the summer (via Tribal Football). The news comes with La Blaugrana seemingly looking to strengthen their midfield for the 2025-26 campaign.

As per the report, the Catalan outfit will be able to make this move, with Frenkie de Jong expected to leave the club in the summer. At the time of writing, the Dutchman will have one year left on his deal, which means he's likely to exit Camp Nou.

This could generate funds and free up space in the squad to bring in the Brazil international. However, he is reportedly set to cost a whopping £100 million, which is claimed to be the release clause sum in the player's current contract.

The report also adds that Barcelona have previously shown interest in Guimaraes, trying to acquire his services in June 2024. However, they failed to get a deal over the line, with their £67 million bid falling short of the required £100 million.

Guimaraes is contracted at St. James' Park till the summer of 2028 and is a key component of the Magpies set-up. So far this season, he's made 29 appearances across competitions, bagging two goals and eight assists from a deep-lying midfield role.

A massive factor that could sway the Brazilian to join Barcelona is Champions League football. At the moment, Newcastle United are sixth in the Premier League and fighting for a top-four spot. Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are third on the LaLiga table and likely to offer European top-flight football next season.

Barcelona to push for Frenkie de Jong sale to Saudi Arabia in the summer- Reports

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona reportedly do not wish for any of their players to walk into the final year of their contracts shortly. Therefore, it is claimed by Sport that the Netherlands international could be sold to Saudi Arabia in the next transfer window (via Football Espana).

However, this would only happen if negotiations over a contract renewal for the former Ajax star fall through. Additionally, the midfielder himself wishes to continue at Camp Nou and is unconvinced about a move to the Middle East.

De Jong's season has been curtailed due to injury, with the 27-year-old making 21 appearances across competitions, bagging two goals and an assist. Overall, he's played 234 matches for Barcelona, netting 19 times and recording 22 assists in all competitions.

