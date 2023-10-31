Barcelona to face competition from Inter Milan in race to complete free transfer in 2024 – Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to face competition from Inter Milan in their pursuit of Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski in the coming months.

Zielinski, 29, has cemented himself as one of the most reliable players for his team since arriving from Udinese for around €16 million in 2016. He has helped his outfit lift a Serie A title and a Coppa Italia crown.

A 86-cap Poland international, Zielinski has been in the news since before the start of this campaign. He was linked with a lucrative move to Al-Ahli in the summer, but he decided to honor his Napoli contract.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Zielinski is expected to be a topic of major transfer speculation in the near future. He has attracted attention from Barcelona and Inter Milan, with his deal expiring next June.

Although Napoli is said to be not interested in losing their playmaker on a Bosman move, Zielinski could choose to secure a move to Barcelona. He would emerge as a rotational option, offering competition to the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Ilkay Gundogan as well.

Zielinski, who is renowned for his passing, vision and technique, has played in 342 overall appearances for Rudi Garcia's side. He has netted 50 goals and laid out 46 assists for the 2022-23 Serie A winners.

Barcelona not in talks to sign PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe, says Fabrizio Romano

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano asserted that Barcelona have made no approaches to lure Presnel Kimpembe away from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He wrote:

"Presnel Kimpembe – My understanding for the moment is that Kimpembe will discuss his future with PSG in the second half of this season. At the moment, no decision has been made. I'm not aware of anything concrete with Barcelona, they have different priorities."

Kimpembe, who is in the final eight months of his current contract, is yet to make a single appearance under his new manager Luis Enrique. He is currently recovering from an achilles tendon rupture injury.

A PSG academy graduate, Kimpembe has guided the Parisians to a staggering 22 trophies in his nine-year stint. He has made 236 appearances across competitions for the Ligue 1 giants, scoring thrice.

Should the 28-year-old opt to seal a move to the Blaugrana in the future, he would pop up as a good rotational option for them. He would provide solid competition to the likes of Ronaldo Araujo and Jules Kounde, and could also deputize at left-back if absolutely necessary.