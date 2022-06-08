Barcelona could face competition from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to sign 'next Dani Alves' - Reports

Barcelona have been keeping an eye on Shakhtar Donetsk defender Dodo. He is a player the club management thinks has the potential to become the 'next Dani Alves'. As per Barca Universal (via SPORT), Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have also kept tabs on the 23-year-old.

Dodo's current contract with Shakhtar Donetsk runs out in 2025. He has been in Brazil since the Ukraine-Russia conflict began. As per Barca Universal's report, the player has no intention to return to the Ukrainian giants and is looking for a new challenge.

GOAL @goal Shakhtar Donetsk defender Dodo embraced friends and family in Brazil after escaping Ukraine Shakhtar Donetsk defender Dodo embraced friends and family in Brazil after escaping Ukraine 💔 https://t.co/40anqHjGrL

Barcelona have been linked with Cesar Azpilicueta in recent months, with Spanish channel El Chiringuito (via Metro) reporting that the club have offered a three-year deal.

But the Chelsea captain will only be a short-term solution at the right-back position. Dani Alves turned 39 last month and might not be able to do the running that is expected from a modern-day full-back.

Dodo has caught the attention of the technical department of the Catalans, who believe that the young right-back will be a good fit at the club. His aggressiveness while defending and ability to deal with bulkier opponents despite his short frame (1.66m) are factors in his favour.

Also important is his ability to provide accurate crosses, which make him a very good signing for the long-term.

Dani Alves will make for a good mentor for Dodo at Barcelona

Dodo was included in the U-23 Brazil squad that won the Gold Medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year. Breaking into the first team will have to be next on his bucket list.

While he has the right skill-set to play for Selecao, if he joins Barcelona, he will be able to work with Dani Alves. The latter has gone through it all and will be a good mentor for his compatriot.

Diario SPORT @sport #FCB



Dodó es un lateral derecho técnico, profundo, rápido, valiente y con experiencia contrastada en competiciones europeas



✍️



bit.ly/3NweXGN Dodó es un lateral derecho técnico, profundo, rápido, valiente y con experiencia contrastada en competiciones europeas✍️ @joaquimpiera #FCB 🔵🔴👀 Dodó es un lateral derecho técnico, profundo, rápido, valiente y con experiencia contrastada en competiciones europeas✍️ @joaquimpierabit.ly/3NweXGN

Dodo has made regular appearances in the UEFA Champions League, albeit in the group stage, which means that he will be able to meet the requirements of La Liga.

The player wants to leave Shakhtar Donetsk and believes that playing in one of Europe's top five leagues will help him make it into Brazil's main squad.

The report from SPORT also cited his ability to play in a high defensive line and quick thinking on the feet as the reasons why Blaugrana have joined the race to secure his signature. Also valuable is the tactical discipline he possesses.

Dodo is being courted by other clubs as well, with Fiorentina even making an offer for the player, which was rejected by Shakhtar. A report from Forbes also added that Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Tottenham Hotspur are the other teams that have expressed their interest in the defender.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far