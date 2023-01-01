Barcelona fed up with 2 attackers who continue to deliver underwhelming performances: Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly fed up with two attackers following their underwhelming performances on a weekly basis. As per Spanish outlet El Nacional, the Blaugrana are frustrated with the way Raphinha and Ferran Torres have fared at the club

The two Premier League imports have struggled to make an impression at Camp Nou following their moves this year. Ferran Torres moved to Barcelona from Manchester City in January in a deal worth £48.4 million. Meanwhile, Raphinha was signed by the Catalan giants from Leeds United in the summer for £55 million.

Raphinha was close to joining Chelsea in the summer after impressing for Leeds United over the past few seasons. However, Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez pushed for the player and managed to beat the Blues to his signature.

FC Barcelona are considering putting Raphinha on the transfer market next summer.



FC Barcelona are considering putting Raphinha on the transfer market next summer.

The Brazil international did impress at Camp Nou upon his arrival but has faded away in recent weeks. He has also been criticized by fans and the media for his lackluster and wasteful showings on the flanks.

Raphinha has scored twice and has provided four assists in 19 games for Barcelona across competitions this campaign.

Ferran Torres was another player the La Liga giants signed due to Xavi's insistence. The Spaniard managed to make an immediate impression at the club upon his arrival but has struggled for form in recent months. He has been limited to mostly a substitute role this campaign and has scored five goals in 19 games across competitions.

Barcelona are reportedly happy to sell both Raphinha and Ferran Torres but fear that they will have to incur a significant loss in doing so.

Six Barcelona players free to sign pre-contract with any club with transfer window open

Six Barca players, including Sergio Busquets and Memphis Depay, are free to sign pre-contracts with foreign clubs in the January transfer window.

Busquets, Depay, Hector Bellerin, Marcos Alonso, Inaki Pena and Sergi Roberto have all entered the final six months of their contracts. Out of the six players, only Busquets has been a regular feature for the Blaugrana. He has made 17 appearances across competitions this season.

Players who are now free agents and can negotiate and sign with any club:



Busquets

Roberto

Depay

Alonso

Bellerin

Players who are now free agents and can negotiate and sign with any club: Busquets, Roberto, Depay, Alonso, Bellerin, Iñaki Peña

Depay has struggled for playing time this campaign following Robert Lewandowski's arrival in the summer. The Dutchman has been linked with a host of clubs across Europe, having played just 131 minutes of first-team football this season.

