Barcelona could be forced to sell Gavi in attempt to sign €100 million-rated star: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Florian Wirtz but may have to sell important players, including Gavi, to fund a deal.

Reports in Germany (via Mundo Deportivo) claim that Barca are keeping tabs on Wirtz, 20, who is shining in the Bundesliga. The German midfielder has bagged three goals and as many assists in seven games across competitions this season.

Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has even likened Wirtz to Barcelona icon Lionel Messi. He said (via GOAL):

"Why is Messi so good? Because he knows how and when to play simple passes. Messi says: 'You're in a better position? Here, there you have the ball!' It's not always about making the most brilliant move, but the best and smartest. Florian can do that. That's why he's so good."

Wirtz excels with the ball at his feet, finding teammates with an excellent passing range, and has made strides at the Bay Arena since his debut in 2020. He's already earned 10 caps for the Germany national team.

However, if Barcelona do want to sign the exciting German talent, they'll have to fork out around €100 million. Leverkusen are under no pressure to sell as Wirtz has four years left on his contract.

Thus, Barca may have to sell important members of Xavi's squad to sign one of Europe's most in-demand midfielders. Gavi, 19, has been namedropped as a potential departure to help improve finances.

The Spanish midfielder has also earned praise for his impressive performances with the Blaugrana. He has scored two goals and provided one assist in seven games across competitions this season. The 2022 Kopa Trophy winner renewed his contract with Barcelona last year, keeping him tied to the La Liga giants until 2026. That deal contains a release clause of €1 billion, per SPORT.

Xavi lavished praise on Gavi after his performance in Barcelona's comeback win against Celta Vigo

Gavi was excellent in the win against Celta Vigo.

Barcelona staged an impressive 3-2 comeback victory against Celta Vigo on Saturday to displace Real Madrid from the top the La Liga table.

The Catalan giants headed into the 80th minute 2-0 down but a Robert Lewandowski brace and Joao Cancelo's last-gasp strike secured all three points. It was a superb performance from Xavi's men with Gavi particularly impressive. He provided the assist for Cancelo's winner.

Xavi auded Gavi as a complete player and one that can help both in attack and defensively. He said (via Barca Universal):

"Gavi? We know what Gavi is capable of. He is very complete. In defence and in attack, he can be brilliant. He's a beastly footballer, he's soul, heart, passion… He's vital for the team. For a midfielder of his ability, he's got to deliver passes and goals. I'm happy for him."

Gavi came on in the 36th minute as Frenkie de Jong's replacement after the Dutchman suffered an injury. He made four key passes, created one big chance, and won four of 10 ground duels.