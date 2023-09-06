Despite already having secured the signatures of two players from Manchester City, Barcelona's discontent with the English powerhouse is becoming palpable.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Football Espana), the Catalan club are far from pleased with the decorum displayed by City, who reportedly tried to sign three of their players through backchannel attempts.

This isn't the first time tensions have flared between these two football giants. Earlier this year, Barca's attempt to bring Joao Cancelo on board ended in a deadlock, causing acrimony. The Spanish titans claim that Manchester City purposely foiled the move, a charge the English giants have rejected.

However, what has truly irked Barcelona is the alleged covert overtures made by City towards some of their brightest youth talent. Three young players Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde, and Pau Cubarsi are said to have been chased by the Cityzens this summer. However, these rumored advances were not successful.

Both clubs have long had strong relations, with the most prominent link being Pep Guardiola. The famed tactician has sat at the helm of both clubs, achieving staggering success in England and Spain. Yet, any sense of brotherhood appears to be eroding rapidly. Based on recent reports, these two football giants can barely stand the sight of each other at the moment.

Interestingly, Barcelona had started the summer by locking in a pre-agreement with Ilkay Gundogan, who was serving as Manchester City's captain at the time. He became their inaugural acquisition of the transfer season.

In addition, discussions were also held regarding Joao Cancelo, who eventually joined the Catalan side on loan, as well as Bernardo Silva, who remained at the Etihad. Yet, instead of fostering good relations, these transactions seemed to have left a bitter aftertaste.

Barcelona eye Leipzig's Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko for future firepower

In their quest for the next big talent, Barcelona have now set their sights on RB Leipzig sensation Benjamin Sesko, as revealed by Francesc Aguilar (via Barca Universal). Evidently, the club's scouting unit has had Sesko on their radar since his days at Liefering, Leipzig's feeder club. The Catalans are reportedly captivated by his explosive speed and physicality.

Towering at 6 feet and 3 inches, Sesko is not just a tall order; he's quick off the mark too. This unique combination has led to inevitable comparisons with Erling Haaland, who has run the English Premier League ragged with his goalscoring.

According to the report, Sesko has been evolving his game beyond merely posing a threat in the box. His emerging ability to link up play adds another dimension to his repertoire, making him even more appealing to Barcelona. As the Catalans look to bolster their attack, Sesko's newfound versatility could offer them some flexibility.