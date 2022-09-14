Barcelona genuinely interested in re-signing Lionel Messi as PSG work towards extending his contract - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking to extend Lionel Messi's contract, but their plans may be hindered by Barcelona's desire to re-sign him, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Lionel Messi parted ways with Barcelona last year, putting an end to a fruitful 21-year stint at Camp Nou. He went on to join PSG on a free transfer and put pen to paper on a two-year deal with them.

While the Argentinean's arrival excited the Les Parisiens faithful, his first season in France did not go as well as he would have hoped for. He contributed to 26 goals from 34 matches last term, but many deemed those numbers below par.

Messi, though, has made a flying start to his second campaign at the Parc des Princes. He has scored four goals and provided seven assists from nine appearances across all competitions so far.

With the 35-year-old now back to his best, PSG are keen to tie him down to a new deal. The forward has his current contract with the Ligue 1 champions expiring at the end of the season.

However, it is worth noting that there is an option to extend the deal by another 12 months if all parties reach an agreement. The Parisians, though, seemingly want Messi to stay at the club beyond 2024.

The French giants may have to act quickly to retain the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's services as Barcelona are interested in re-signing him. The Blaugrana are genuinely keen on taking him back to Camp Nou, according to the aforementioned source.

Messi made 778 appearances across all competitions during his stint with the Catalans. He netted 672 goals and registered 303 assists in those matches, while also helping the club win 35 trophies.

There was no desire from the Argentinean's part to leave Barcelona last year. However, he was forced to part ways due to the La Liga club's financial constraints.

It appears the Catalans are determined to offer Messi the chance to retire with them. It thus remains to be seen if PSG can convince the forward to sign a contract renewal with them.

Barcelona face competition for PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Xavi's side are not the only club interested in signing Lionel Messi, as per the report. Two Saudi Arabian Pro League clubs are also claimed to be monitoring the forward's situation in Paris.

While the identities of the clubs in question are yet to be known, they will likely struggle to convince Lionel Messi to join them. With Barcelona and PSG interested in his services, it remains to be seen where the future lies for the 35-year-old.

