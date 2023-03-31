Barcelona handed blow as Chelsea decide to sell Aubameyang to another European club: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Inter Milan instead of letting him rejoin Barcelona. The Catalan side were trying to re-sign their former player on a free transfer, but the Blues believe they can get a better fee from the Serie A side.

As per a report in Fichajes, Aubameyang might be on his way to Inter Milan next season. The striker is yet to decide his future but he is also open to returning to Barcelona.

The Blaugrana were looking to bring him back in the January window but were blocked because of La Liga rules. They are still interested in welcoming him back to provide competition to Robert Lewandowski.

Inter are looking to send Romelu Lukaku back to Chelsea after his loan and have shown interest in signing Aubameyang. But they will need to do a lot to convince him, as he was at their derby rivals AC Milan before moving to Saint-Étienne.

Aubameyang has no future at Chelsea - a year after joining

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has no future at Chelsea, as Graham Potter has already indicated that the striker is surplus to requirements. The manager left out the former Arsenal star from his UEFA Champions League squad for the knockout stages to accommodate on-loan forward Joao Felix.

Explaining his decision, Potter said:

"Pierre is a professional and, of course, I understand he will be disappointed. It was a tough decision, a tough call. We had three coming in and two had to go out. He was the one that missed out, he's done nothing wrong at all. We wanted to give David some game time today to see where he's at and to give him that opportunity. I think you saw that one flash that he's got. Pierre is just unfortunate and he will be fighting for his place for the rest of the season. He trained today, he trained very well and he's got the weekend off so we can report on Monday. It's a free world."

Potter added:

"Everything is up for grabs. He's got to keep working, train like he did today and be ready to play because football changes quickly. That's the nature of the game. Whichever decision we made there was always going to be a conversation about it but it was my decision. It was a tough decision absolutely, sometimes you have to make these calls but it's absolutely nothing bad against him. He's done nothing wrong at all."

Aubameyang had offers to join MLS sides earlier this year, but he decided to stay at Chelsea.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes