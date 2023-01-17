Barcelona handed boost as 29-year-old winger expresses desire to complete Camp Nou switch: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly been handed a boost in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco. The Belgian is a target for the Blaugrana, who are looking to bolster their options in attack.

According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Carrasco, 29, would like to leave Atleti and join Barca. He has made 23 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

Reports claim that Barcelona offered Memphis Depay to Diego Simeone's side in exchange for Carrasco. However, Atletico rejected the proposal. Despite this, the Belgian winger seems to be eager to head to the Nou Camp.

A lack of form has plagued Raphinha's debut campaign with Barca after arriving last summer from Leeds United for €58 million. He ideally wants to play on the right flank, but Ousmane Dembele takes up that position.

Hence, the Catalan giants have set their sights on Carrasco, a left-footed winger who can also play as a left-back. The Belgian has two years left on his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

He joined Atletico from AS Monaco in 2015 for €15 million and spent three seasons with Simeone's side before heading to the Chinese Super League and joining DL Yifang for €30 million. However, his stay in Chinese football didn't last long as Atleti resigned him on loan in January 2020 before permanently luring him back to La Liga for €27 million later that summer.

Carrasco is an established Belgian international, earning 62 caps, scoring eight goals, and providing 14 assists. He was part of the Red Devils side that finished third at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Raphinha indicates desire to remain at Barcelona despite reported interest from Arsenal

Raphinha indicates desire to stay at Barcelona.

Barcelona beat Arsenal to the signing of Raphina from Leeds last summer, but he has endured a difficult spell at the Nou Camp. The Brazilian winger has featured in 23 matches across competitions, scoring three goals and contributing five assists.

It has been a lackluster campaign for the Barca attacker, whose signing was heralded by fans following an impressive time in the English top tier with the Peacocks. Arsenal seem to be considering a move for their former transfer target. However, reports claim that the Blaugrana are demanding an astound €100 million for the player.

Raphinha also seems to have hinted that he wants to stay at the Nou Camp. He spoke after lifting the Supercopa de Espana with Barca after a 3-1 win over Real Madrid on Sunday (January 15). He said (via the Evening Standard):

"This is my first trophy with this giant club, this enormous shirt of FC Barcelona - it’s incredible. And so now we go for more trophies.”

The Brazilian signed a five-year deal with the Catalan giants when he joined the club last summer. The Gunners may need to look elsewhere.

Poll : 0 votes