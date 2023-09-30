Barcelona handed boost as injured star is set to return against Real Madrid - Reports 

Barcelona have reportedly been handed a boost ahead of their El Clasico meeting with Real Madrid on October 28. Injured winger Raphinha is expected to be available for the Blaugrana's home game.

The 26-year-old was handed consecutive league starts for the first time on Friday (September 29). Raphinha started in an unfamiliar No. 10 role against Sevilla at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barca's temporary new home for the season.

However, at around the half-hour mark, the player complained of discomfort after a solo run and shot at goal. He seemingly injured his hamstring and was subbed off for La Masia academy graduate Fermin Lopez. Barca eventually won the game 1-0, thanks to a Sergio Ramos own goal in the second half.

Raphinha will miss the next few games, but as per Barca Times (via journalist Toni Juanmarti of Sport), will be ready for the home clash with Real Madrid next month.

Xavi's side take on Porto (away) on October 4 and Shakhtar Donetsk (home) on October 25 before the high-profile clash. They also have La Liga outings against Granada away (October 8) and Athletic Bilbao at home (October 21) either side of the international break.

Expand Tweet

Raphinha has fared well for Barcelona this season, bagging two goals and three assists in seven games across competitions. That includes two goals and an assist in six La Liga outings, starting three.

How have Barcelona fared this season?

Barcelona boss Xavi (right)

Barcelona have had a splendid start to their 2023-24 campaign. They are one of a a handful of sides in Europe's top five leagues who are unbeaten, winning seven out of nine games across competitions.

Xavi's side have won six of their seven La Liga games since their opening-day goalless draw at Sevilla to go top of the standings (20 points after 8 games). However, the winner of Girona-Real Madrid on Saturday will usurp Barca atop the points table.

Barca have also made a rollicking start to their UEFA Champions League campaign. They beat Royal Antwerp 5-0 at home in their opener last week and travel to Porto for matchday 2 on Wednesday.