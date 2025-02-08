Barcelona handed boost as star player returns to training following injury scare - Reports 

Gavi has resumed normal training and will be available for Barcelona's upcoming game against Sevilla, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Catalans lock horns with the Andalusian side on Sunday, February 9, in LaLiga.

The Spanish midfielder sustained a head injury in Barcelona's 1-0 win over Alaves last Sunday. The player appeared rattled after colliding with an opposition in the first half but did not lose consciousness.

However, club officials immediately activated the standard protocol for head injuries and the 20-year-old was substituted. Gavi subsequently underwent multiple precautionary tests at a hospital but was cleared to return home that night.

The Catalans' medical team advised caution and the player was kept away from first-team training. The Spaniard subsequently missed the 5-0 Copa del Rey quarterfinal win over Valencia in midweek.

However, he has now received the green signal from the medical team and trained with the first team on Saturday. Although the official matchday squad will only be announced on Sunday morning, early signs hint that Gavi will be available for the game.

The Spaniard missed the start of the season with an ACL injury but returned to action in October. He has since registered two goals and two assists from 21 games for Barcelona this season, 10 of which have been starts. While Gavi looks likely to return, the likes of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Bernal, and Andreas Christensen remain sidelined due to injuries.

Are Barcelona eyeing an Almeria right-back?

Barcelona have set their sights on Marc Pubill to reinforce their right-back position, according to Fichajes.net. The Catalans have deployed Jules Kounde in the role so far, and the Frenchman has done admirably under Hansi Flick.

However, Kounde is naturally a centre-back and the German manager is apparently eyeing a specialist for the position. Pubill has turned heads at Camp Nou after a fine run with Almeria.

The Spaniard was apparently a target for the LaLiga giants last summer as well. However, Barcelona failed to complete a deal amid Financial Fair Play concerns.

The Catalans are ready to return for the 21-year-old this summer, but Almeria want €20m to let him go. The player is under contract until 2029, so the second-division side have an upper hand in negotiations.

Pubill has registered one assist from 23 games across competitions this season. He was part of the Spain team that won Gold at the Paris Olympics last summer.

