Barcelona handed major blow as Gavi set to return to youth contract after court rejects appeal - Reports

Barcelona’s appeal against overturning Gavi’s first-team registration has reportedly been rejected by the Tenth Commercial Court. As a result, the Spaniard will return to his youth contract and can only become a first-teamer if Blaugrana lower their wage bill.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barca registered Gavi as a first-team player on January 31 after obtaining a precautionary measure. The La Liga leaders publicly announced his registration and handed him a no. 6 shirt.

La Liga, though, promptly filed an appeal to overturn the registration, claiming that Barca had missed the deadline. The court ruled in La Liga’s favour earlier in March, but nothing concrete was communicated at the time, allowing Gavi to continue flaunting the No. 6 shirt.

Barcelona appealed against the court’s ruling shortly after, only to see it rejected by the city’s Tenth Commercial Court. The club have 20 days to appeal the decision at the Provincial Court.

Following the rejection, the 18-year-old will be deregistered from the first team and once again become a youth team player. Additionally, as the Blaugrana have exceeded their salary cap, Gavi will not be present on the registered players’ list next season.

To register Gavi in the first team, Xavi’s side will have to reduce their wage bill. That puts the 26-time Spanish champions in a tricky position, as the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City are waiting on the wings to lap the player up in the summer.

Barcelona prepared to sell Ansu Fati for astronomical price

Ansu Fati, once seen as one of the best young players in the game, has dropped down the pecking order at Barcelona.

He has struggled to play his best football this season, scoring only thrice in 24 games across competitions. His sub-par displays have caused him to slide down the pecking order, with Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha and Ferran Torres sitting above him.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Fati’s struggles have compelled the La Liga leaders to contemplate the possibility of selling him. However, they still consider him to be a world-class player who could only depart for an astronomical fee.

Fati’s agent Jorge Mendes understands that many Premier League clubs are interested in his client, but they cannot match Barca’s demands at this moment. As per the aforementioned report, though, the Blaugrana's demands could come crashing down in the summer as they scramble to balance their books.

Fati, meanwhile, still wishes to continue and succeed at Barcelona. However, unless he recovers his golden touch, a transfer cannot be ruled out.

