Barcelona hierarchy have met with Manchester City star's agent to discuss potential summer deal - Reports

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany reportedly held a meeting with Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan's entourage earlier today (April 13).

As per El Chiringuito TV (h/t Barca Universal), the meeting is believed to have lasted over an hour. Gundogan is one of Barca's top transfer targets for the summer.

They appreciate the 32-year-old's leadership, experience and versatility. He can play as a No. 6 as well as a No. 8 and the Manchester City skipper could be seen as a replacement for Sergio Busquets.

The 34-year-old is said to be contemplating his future at the Spotify Camp Nou and could become a free agent at the end of the season. Gundogan would also be joining Barcelona on a free transfer if he makes the switch to Catalonia.

The German midfielder apparently understands Barca's financial problems and would be willing to make adjustments to his wage demands to help them out. He continues to be a crucial part of Pep Guardiola's side, for whom he has registered five goals and as many assists in 40 games across competitions this season.

It remains to be seen if Manchester City will make an effort to keep Gundogan on board beyond the summer. The player is reportedly eager to make the switch to Barcelona, and the recent meeting with Alemany could mean that a potential transfer is already in the works.

Former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola 'destroyed' after Manchester City's latest UCL win

Some consider Pep Guardiola to be the best manager in the world right now. Others don't. One persistent criticism levied against him is his failure to succeed in Europe with Manchester City.

Guardiola won two UEFA Champions League titles in his first three seasons as Barcelona's manager. That is about as much as he has achieved in Europe since then. He became Manchester City's manager in the summer of 2016 and has since seen his team eliminated in the quarterfinals of the competition three times.

The Spaniard has only managed to take Manchester City to one Champions League final, where they lost 1-0 to Chelsea in May 2021. Many consider the current season to be the one where he finally gets his hands on the trophy with the Sky Blues.

City took a big step towards that on April 12, when they ransacked Bayern Munich 3-0 in the first leg of their quarterfinals. Speaking after the game, Guardiola said (h/t SportBible):

"Emotionally, I’m destroyed. I have [aged] 10 more years today. It was such a demanding game. Now I have to relax, a day off for the guys, prepare for Leicester."

The Cityzens play Leicester City in the league on April 15 before facing Bayern Munich in the return leg four days later.

