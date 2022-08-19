Barcelona hold meeting to reconsider transfer of Arsenal player - Reports 

Barcelona are reconsidering pursuing a deal for Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin, as per Sport.
The club's director of football Mateu Alemany and manager Xavi Hernandez are said to have held a meeting to discuss potentially signing the Spaniard.
Bellerin seems surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium having returned from a season-long loan spell at Real Betis.
A former Barcelona youth product, the Gunners full-back's place in Mikel Arteta's side is in doubt with competition from Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu.
He did not make Arsenal's matchday squad for their opening two fixtures of the Premier League season.
The meeting between Xavi and Alemany is also to discuss the potential departure of Sergino Dest, with his exit likely to lead to a right-back signing.
They missed out on their top target Cesar Azpilicueta with the Spaniard signing a new deal at Chelsea.
Barca are showing an interest in Villarreal right-back Juan Foyth and Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Meunier.
However, the fees associated with these two players is reportedly putting the Catalan giants off with Bellerin a more attainable asset.
The Spaniard made 32 appearances whilst on loan at Betis, helping Manuel Pellegrini's side claim the Copa del Rey.
He has a year left on his current deal with Arsenal which could allow Barca to sign him on the cheap.
Barca are enticed by the fact Bellerin knows the league and the club, with adaptation seemingly not likely to be a problem.
They previously tracked the Gunners full-back when Ronald Koeman was in charge, although a move never ensued.
Bellerin explains leaving Barcelona for Arsenal in 2011
Bellerin failed to make a senior appearance for Barcelona before leaving their youth system to join the Arsenal Under-18's in 2011.
He has previously explained how his departure from the Nou Camp to the Gunners came about, saying (via Goal):
"When you get to 16 at Barcelona, it's the age that you sign your main contract. I was about to sign that, but we knew there were a lot of other options because you always get them from other teams at that time. I didn't have the option to come to Arsenal until I was right about to sign with Barcelona."
He added:
"There was something inside telling me this was the right choice to make and, at the moment, I'm very happy that I made that step."
The Spaniard did become a mainstay in the Gunners' side once he made the step up from the youth system in 2014.
He has made 239 for the north London side, scoring nine goals and contributing 29 assists.
