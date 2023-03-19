Barcelona hold talks with agent of Real Madrid target - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to hold talks with Real Madrid target Joao Cancelo, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Manchester City. The Portuguese right-back is seemingly on his way out of the Etihad permanently this summer.

Cancelo, 28, left City in January to join Bayern on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy for more than £61 million (€70 million). However, he has not managed to become a first-team regular at the Allianz Arena. According to El Nacional, Barca president Florentino Perez has met with the defender's agent Jorge Mendes.

The duo discussed Blaugrana's 15-year-old wonderkid Lamine Yamal. However, Cancelo's name also came up as his future is uncertain. Barcelona have shown interest in signing the Portuguese. Their potential pursuit is backed by the player's preference to play in a team where he is an undisputed starter. A return to City has been ruled out due to falling out of favor with Pep Guardiola.

Barca are on the hunt for a new right-back following the departure of Hector Bellerin in January to Sporting CP for €1 million. Jules Kounde and Sergio Roberto have both been used in the role but Xavi's side could do with an out-and-out right-back.

However, Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on Cancelo. If they are beaten to his signature by Barcelona, it will come as a blow as he could be the long-term replacement of Dani Carvajal.

Cancelo has scored one goal and provided four assists across competitions on loan at Bayern. He also managed 26 appearances for City, scoring two goals and contributing five assists. The former Juventus defender is renowned as one of the best right-backs in Europe but has endured a difficult 2022-23 campaign.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti insists his side will win a trophy as they prepare for Barcelona encounter

Carlo Ancelotti (right) is adamant his side will win a major trophy.

Real Madrid manager Ancelotti insists his side will win a major trophy this season as the pressure builds on their season. He said (via the Daily Post):

“Rules change! And unwritten rules too. But I’m convinced that we’ll win something this season, so that’s that.”

Real Madrid travel to the Nou Camp today (March 19) to face Barcelona in the El Clasico. Los Blancos trail their arch-rivals by nine points at the top of the La Liga table.

However, they are still competing in Europe unlike Barca, and will face Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The two sides will also meet in the second-leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal on April 5 with the Blaugrana 1-0 ahead in the tie. Madrid have not been able to impress as they did last season as they lifted the league title and the Champions League trophy.

