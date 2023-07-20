Barcelona hope to pocket around €20-25 million if they decide to sell young star - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly hoping to pocket around €20-25 million from the potential sale of Ez Abde this summer.

Abde was sent out on a season-long loan to CA Osasuna last summer, where he impressed with six goals and two assists in 34 games across competitions. He also helped Morocco's U23 side lift the 2023 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations earlier this month.

Abde recorded three goals and as many assists in four games in the competition and captained his side to a 2-1 (A.E.T) win against Egypt U23 in the final. Barcelona hope the past 12 months have boosted the forward's valuation.

According to journalist Adrian Sanchez (h/t BarcaUniversal), Barcelona don't plan to sell Abde immediately. But if there are no other departures, they could consider selling him to raise around €20-25 million in cash.

The 21-year-old joined the Catalan club from Hercules two years ago for a fee of €2 million. Since then, he has made 12 senior appearances for Barca, managing one goal.

Abde's contract at the Spotify Camp Nou runs for three more seasons. He reportedly cut short his summer vacation to link up with Barcelona in the USA for pre-season training this month.

Barca are set to face Juventus in a club friendly on July 23 in California. It could be a chance for the Moroccan winger to impress his potential suitors. According to TuttoJuve (h/t JuveFC.com), Juventus are interested in signing him on an initial loan deal with the option to make it permanent for €15 million.

Arteta pleased with Barcelona's decision to give Xavi a chance

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised Barcelona's decision to give Xavi Hernandez a chance at managing them.

Xavi became the club's manager in November 2021. He did not manage to win anything in the season that followed but led the Catalan club to Supercopa de Espana and La Liga glory in the last campaign.

Arteta, who played in La Masia alongside Xavi as a player, told MARCA in an interview earlier this month (h/t 90min);

"Only knowing his character and what he feels about the game, it's clear that Barça needed a figure like him. He has been able to withstand the pressure and has been faithful to his ideas by always defending the club and the players. The team has been very reliable all year."

Xavi has entered the last year of his deal at the Spotify Camp Nou but club president Joan Laporta has hinted at contract talks in the near future.