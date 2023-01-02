Barcelona hoping Frenkie de Jong can convince Dutch international to join the club in 2023: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly requested Frenkie de Jong to convince his Netherlands teammate and Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries to join him at his club ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Dumfries, 26, has been a crucial starter for the Nerazzurri since arriving from PSV Eindhoven for £12 million last summer. The 42-cap Netherlands international, who has a contract until June 2025, has helped his club lift the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana trophies so far.

According to El Nacional, Barcelona have identified right-back as a crucial area for investment in the near future. Hence, Blaugrana sporting director Mateu Alemany has asked De Jong to start contacting Dumfries, who is considered a more offensive-minded option than Sergi Roberto and summer signing Jules Kounde.

Furthermore, Hector Bellerin is also expected to depart this summer in light of his below-par performances in his first few months at Camp Nou. Since arriving from Arsenal on a free transfer earlier this summer, the Spaniard has featured in just 321 minutes of action.

Dumfries, on the other hand, has recently transformed into an offensive wing-back under the helm of Simone Inzaghi. Operating on the right-flank of a 3-5-2 setup, he has scored seven goals and contributed 10 assists in 65 appearances across all competitions for Inter Milan.

Earlier in September last year, Dumfries shared his thoughts on the recent transfer rumors involving himself. He spoke to De Telegraaf:

"The interest flatters me, of course. But my focus is only on Inter. We want to win the Scudetto this time because we lost it last season."

Dumfries, who made his senior-team debut for his boyhood club Sparta Rotterdam in 2015, was part of Netherlands' 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. He netted once and laid out two goals in five starts in Qatar.

Xavi backs Barcelona star to come back stronger amid underwhelming run of form

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Xavi Hernandez backed Barcelona forward Ansu Fati to put his recent struggles behind him and bounce back in a stronger fashion. He elaborated:

"Ansu looks great, he has played because he is training very well, he has made a tremendous change in terms of defensive work. He has lacked the effectiveness that the team has also lacked, but I see him growing very well in the recent past. He will be better soon."

Fati, 20, has registered just three goals and as many assists in 21 matches across all competitions for Barcelona this campaign.

