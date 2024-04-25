Barcelona identify 2 players to reinforce pivot position this summer: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly identified two players as priority targets to reinforce the midfield pivot position this summer. With current coach Xavi set to stay at the club for another season, Barca have now begun planning their squad.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Bayern Munich player Joshua Kimmich and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi will be Barcelona's top targets to strengthen the pivot position.

Expand Tweet

The Catalan club have been looking for a top defensive midfielder to join the squad since the departure of Sergio Busquets in the summer of 2023. The club signed Oriol Romeu on a three-year contract as a replacement but he did not get enough minutes due to his poor performance this season.

Xavi is reportedly keen on signing Martin Zubimendi, with Bayern Munich and Arsenal also believed to be in the race to bring in the Spaniard. The ex-Barca player was vocal about his appreciation for Zubimendi, calling him an 'extraordinary pivot' last summer.

Joshua Kimmich was linked to Barcelona last summer, but the club could not make a concrete offer due to their financial woes.

As per the aforementioned report, Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez is also on Barca's priority list. Rodriguez will be a free agent this summer, making it easier for the Catalan club to sign him despite financial woes.

Barcelona is in the race to sign Manchester City icon Bernardo Silva: Reports

Apart from a defensive midfielder, the Blaugrana are also said to be looking to sign a left winger, alongside Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese has been a target for the club for the last two summers.

Xavi has reportedly asked the club to make 'top signings' for the next season while agreeing to stay till 2025. Journalist Ramon Salmurri reported that among the players discussed in Wednesday night's meeting was Bernardo Silva.

Silva currently has a contract with Manchester City until 2026. However, reports suggest he is eager to join Barcelona and will be willing to take a lower salary to help the club.

Expand Tweet

Silva has a reported release clause of £50 million in his contract. If Barcelona can return to the 1:1 rule, which the club is confident of achieving, they can reportedly make a concrete offer for the playmaker.

The club is also looking to make important sales, including Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong and Spanish defender Marcos Alonso.

Xavi has also requested the club to retain the squad's best players, with La Masia graduates Gavi, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi and youngsters Pedri and Mikael Faye reportedly considered untouchable.