Barcelona identify Chelsea-linked manager as top candidate to replace Xavi in the summer - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly identified Ruben Amorim as their top managerial target to replace Xavi in what could be a blow for Chelsea.

The Independent reports that Barca have placed Sporting CP's Amorim at the top of their wishlist. The La Liga giants will need to replace Xavi after the Spanish tactician leaves at the end of the season.

Amorim's stock has grown in the Primeira Liga at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. He's overseen 139 wins in 198 games since being appointed in March 2020. He guided Sporting to their first Liga Portugal title in 19 years in 2021.

Barcelona's decision to prioritize Amorim could help them leapfrog the likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich who are also monitoring the Portuguese. Jurgen Klopp is leaving Anfield while Thomas Tuchel is departing the Allianz Arena at the end of the season.

Chelsea are another European giant showing interest in Amorim amid doubts over Mauricio Pochettino's future. The Argentine coach has struggled to turn the tide at Stamford Bridge with his side currently sitting 11th in the league with 11 games left.

Xavi's announcement that he's leaving has given the Catalan giants time to find a replacement before he departs. They have also held talks with former Germany manager Hansi Flick. Bayern boss Tuchel and Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi have also been touted as options.

Barcelona and Chelsea among clubs reportedly considering turning to Inter Milan's Simone Inzaghi

Barcelona and Chelsea appear to admire Inter's Simone Inzaghi.

Barcelona and Chelsea are heading into a crucial summer where both European heavyweights could encounter plenty of changes. The Blaugrana know that they will be changing management while the west Londoners may need to decide Pochettino if results don't improve.

Another manager who is seemingly on Barca and the Blues' shortlist is Inter Milan's Simone Inzaghi. Tuttosport via Sport Witness reports that those two clubs, Manchester United and Liverpool are also keeping an eye on the Italian tactician.

Inzaghi has impressed during his nearly three-year reign at the San Siro. He's overseen 98 wins in 146 games, guiding the Nerazzurri to two Italian Cups and the UEFA Champions League final last season.

The former Inter striker has just over a year left on his contract and could look to take an opportunity outside of Serie A. He'll want to get his hands on the Serie A title before doing so and his side are in good stead, currently top with a 15-point lead.