Barcelona identify plan B if they fail to sign Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso: Reports

Barcelona will look to target AS Monaco left-back Caio Henrique if they fail to sign Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso this summer, as per Sport.

Henrique, 24, has reportedly been identified as a plan B for the Blaugrana following an impressive past season with Monaco.

The Brazilian left-back who has a Spanish passport, made 49 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals while providing 13 assists. He trails only Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr (16) for the most amount of assists by a Brazilian player in Europe's 5 major leagues.

Barca have reportedly been tracking Henrique since his time at Atleti and he could arrive at the Nou Camp if a move for Alonso fails to materialize.

The La Liga side have been linked with a move for Alonso, 31, as they look to add more options in their defense. Despite Barcelona reportedly being prepared to offer Sergino Dest and Memphis Depay as part of a deal for Alonso, no move has occurred.

The former ACF Fiorentina left-back managed five goals and six assists in 46 appearances for Chelsea last season, filling in for the injured Ben Chilwell.

The Englishman is expected to resume his role as Thomas Tuchel's first-choice left-back. However, Alonso is still on the Chelsea teamsheet heading into the latter stages of the pre-season.

Doubts over Barcelona youngster Alex Balde's future amid Chelsea links

Alex Balde could be on the move this summer

With Barcelona chasing a new left-back this summer and being linked with moves for Marcos Alonso and Caio Henrique, there have been questions raised about Alex Balde's future.

The 18-year-old had made the jump into the senior team under Xavi Hernandez although he is still some way from succeeding Jordi Alba at left-back. He made seven appearances for the Blaugrana first-team last season and there are doubts about whether he will remain at the Nou Camp in the long run.

Mundo Deportivo (via SportWitness) reports that Chelsea are interested in Balde and that the young left-back is open to moving to England. Whether that could potentially see the youngster used as part of a deal to bring Alonso to Catalonia remains to be seen.

Thomas Tuchel's side are reportedly 'very attentive' to Balde's situation and could look to pounce if he fails to earn first-team opportunities. Balde has two years left on his current deal with Barca, as speculation over his future grows.

