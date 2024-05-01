Barcelona not impressed by star's recent performances, could look to sell him in summer transfer window - Reports

Spanish giants FC Barcelona are reportedly open to shipping star defender Ronaldo Araujo away in the summer transfer window.

A report from MARCA suggests the Spanish club do not consider Ronald Araujo as un-transferable for the upcoming summer window, and are open for a potential sale, should an ideal offer arrive.

Looking like a team rejuvenated after Xavi announced his departure from the club at the end of the season, FC Barcelona's season dwindled to dust within a week. The Blaugrana failed to carry their sublime form into the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal fixture against PSG, losing out to the French giants 4-1 at home.

Much of the blame for Barcelona's loss was levied upon their star defender and third-captain Ronald Araujo. The Uruguayan's reckless challenge on Bradley Barcola in the 29th minute of the second leg saw him getting sent off. The numerical disadvantage that followed was too much for the reigning La Liga champions, who succumbed to the Mbappe-Dembele duo as the match went on.

With La Liga virtually secured by arch-rivals Real Madrid, the Blaugrana are already planning for the next season. Araujo has been a crucial cog for Xavi's men and was at the heart of the defensive unit which guided them to a La Liga title last campaign.

However, with the club's desperation for big-money sales to solve their financial troubles, a departure for the 25-year-old defender could very well be in sight for Barca.

Ronald Araujo's contract renewal: has the defender penned a new deal with FC Barcelona?

Araujo's current contract is set to expire in 2026. Talks of a contract renewal have reportedly been ongoing since February, with the club eager to secure the defender's long-term commitment.

However, the defender's hesitance to respond to the contract offer has raised speculation regarding his future at the club. Should negotiations stall, the club may opt to offload the 25-year-old in favor of securing a lucrative transfer deal.

It is crucial to note that, beyond Araujo's renewal, the emergence of young defenders like Pau Cubarsi and Barcelona B talent Mikayil Faye could be other crucial factors that determine the Uruguayan's future with the club. With Cubarsi's rise to regular first-team football, the Spanish giants find themselves with ample squad depth in defensive positions.

Making his first-team debut in the 2019/20 season, Ronald Araujo has featured in 147 matches for the club. Following the departure of club legends like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Araujo was named among the Barça captains at the start of the 2023/24 season.