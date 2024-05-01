Barcelona don't include Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Lewandowski in 3-man untouchable list ahead of summer transfer window: Reports

Barcelona has marked three players 'untouchable' ahead of the summer transfer window, but the list does not include Pedri, Frenkie De Jong and Robert Lewandowski.

As per The Athletic, Barcelona has marked only three players untouchable this season, namely La Masia graduates Gavi, Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi.

Spanish youngster Gavi has been out injured after suffering from an ACL tear in November 2023. However, the 19-year-old reportedly remains crucial to Xavi's plans for next season and is not for sale.

Lamine Yamal, 16, has been a regular starter for Barcelona this season and the club has declared him untouchable despite reported interest from PSG.

Defender Pau Cubarsi, 17, is on the verge of signing a new long-term deal with the club, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. He has also been a regular starter at the club.

Barcelona could sell multiple big stars this summer including Frenkie De Jong and Ronald Araujo

Barcelona are looking at an eventful transfer window this summer after reports of them returning to the 1:1 rule have emerged. As per La Liga's 1:1 rule, a club can only spend the funds they bring in during transfer windows.

The Catalan club are looking to make multiple big sales this summer, including Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong and Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo, who is no longer untouchable after his infamous red card in the UCL second leg of their quarter-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite coach Xavi claiming De Jong is a 'crucial player', the club is reportedly going to hear offers for the Dutchman due to his expensive contract terms. Fabrizio Romano reported that Bayern has appreciated the talents of the midfielder for years and could be interested in signing him.

De Jong is the highest-paid player in Barcelona (per Capology) and the club could hear offers for him if he does not negotiate a new deal.

Meanwhile, Ronald Araujo could also reportedly be on the market as both the club and the player have not ruled out him leaving Catalunya this summer. Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing the player (via Spanish journalist Martinez Ferran).

Xavi did not want to comment on Polish striker Robert Lewandowski's future at the club despite the striker scoring a hat-trick against Valencia this week (via Fabrizio Romano).

As per SER, La Blaugrana are reportedly also looking to sell Ansu Fati, who spent the season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion and could also sell Raphinha and Marcos Alonso (via Mundo Deportivo).

The club is also yet to decide on the futures of Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo and Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix.