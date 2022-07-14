Barcelona have informed 28-year-old that there's no place for him in the squad: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly told Memphis Depay that he is surplus to the requirements at the Camp Nou.

According to AS, the Blaugrana are wanting to use the 28-year-old forward as part of a deal to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

Depay arrived in Catalonia last summer from Lyon on a free transfer and registered 13 goals and provide two assists in his 37 appearances across all tournaments.

The Dutchman was a key member of the side which began the season under former manager Ronald Koeman. Koeman was eventually sacked and replaced by Xavi Hernandez in November last year.

Despite being the highest scorer for the club last season with 12 goals across all competitions, Depay struggled to start games for his team. This was largely due to the arrival of new signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore in January. His recurring injuries further added to his woes, preventing him from fighting for his spot.

Depay only has a year left on his current contract and is likely to be sold to make way for other high-profile recruits.

Barcelona are set to begin their pre-season tour of the US next week. As per the AS report, the club are open to offers of around €20 million for the Dutch forward, who is capable of playing anywhere across the front three.

New Barcelona signing Raphinha explains decision to join club

After a summer full of speculation surrounding his future, Raphinha has finally secured a move to the Camp Nou.

Despite Barcelona's financial difficulties, TeamTalk have claimed that they will pay Leeds United £49 million, with add-ons that could see it rise to £57 million. The new arrival will surely only accelerate the need to sell Depay this summer.

Speaking to BarcaTV, as reported by TeamTalk, Raphinha stated:

“This is a dream come true for me, not just for me also my friends and family. They’ve seen me playing since I was a kid. They knew this was a dream of mine to come here. All I can do now is give my best and try to help Barca be what it’s always been.”

The 25-year-old further added:

“For me it’s a tremendous honor. I saw Ronaldinho come here and achieve so much and after that Neymar as well. For me as a Brazilian to come here it’s an honor. I hope to reach the same objectives that those two players achieved.”

The Brazil international was a vital cog for Leeds last season. He scored 11 goals and had three assists in 35 Premier League games. He arguably had a major role to play in preventing his team from getting relegated.

