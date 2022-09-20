Barcelona insert fear clauses into contracts of 2 players and could receive extra cash in case agreement is breached: Reports 

Barcelona have reportedly inserted fear clauses in the contracts of two on-loan players. The Catalan side do not want to face Nico Gonzalez and Ez Abde when they clash with Valencia and Osasuna, respectively.

As per Diario Sport and Catalunya Radio, only the two aforementioned Barcelona loanees have the clause in their contracts. Alex Collado, who is on loan at Elche, was eligible to play for his side over the weekend but did not feature in the match.

In Spain, clubs are not allowed to prevent players from facing their parent clubs while on loan. The Premier League automatically has clauses that see the loanees marked illegible for matches against their parent sides.

However, the aforementioned reports suggest Barcelona have used fear clauses as a way around the rule to ensure they do not face their on-loan players.

The clause does not prevent the loanee clubs from playing the youngsters against Blaugrana, but they will have to pay compensation to feature the players, even if they just make the matchday squad.

Barcełona face Abde's Osasuna in November and then in May next year, while Nico's Valencia take them on next month and in March 2023.

Nico González and Ez Abde signed new deals at Barcelona before loan moves

Nico González signed a new deal at Camp Nou until 2026 to extend his contract that was set to expire in 2024. The midfielder has a €1 billion buyout clause inserted in his deal as Xavi rates him highly.

Reports suggest the midfielder had to convince the manager to let him leave on loan as he wanted to play regularly.

Xavi reportedly wanted him to remain with the first team this season and play as an understudy for Sergio Busquets, whose contract is set to expire soon.

Abde Ezzalzouli also penned a new deal at Camp Nou in the summer before moving out on loan to Osasuna, hours before the transfer window ended. His buyout clause is set at €200 million, and Osasuna have not been handed an option to buy the youngster at the end of the season.

