Barcelona interested in former Manchester City defender - reports

Barcelona are interested in signing RB Leipzig left-back Angelino, according to Spanish outlet SPORT.

The Catalan giants are looking for a back-up option for Jordi Alba, with the former Manchester City defender emerging as a potential signing.

RB Leipzig are also ready to sell Angelino as new signing David Raum is now their preferred first-choice left-back.

Several clubs have shown interest in Angelino, including Barcelona. The report further claims that the 25-year-old has been on Barca's radar in the past, although no deal materialized.

RB Leipzig, who have now offered him to the Blaugrana, are even open to the possibility of loaning Angelino with an option to buy.

The attacking full-back joined the German outfit from Manchester City for €18 million in 2019. He has since made 98 appearances across competitions for RB Leipzig, netting 12 goals and providing 28 assists.

Barcelona, who have also been linked with the Chelsea duo of Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta (as per Metro), are now monitoring Angelino's situation.

Barcelona's rebuilding isn't over yet

Barca have made some incredible signings in Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, and Jules Kounde this summer.

However, reports surrounding Angelino suggest that the Spanish giants aren't done rebuilding their squad.

Following a sub-par last few years, which also left the club in poor financial shape, the Blaugrana are aiming to return to their glory days.

Their pre-season campaign has also been promising so far, with Xavi's team returning from their United States tour unbeaten, winning three of their four games.

While new signings like Raphinha and Lewandowski have shown signs of settling in, Ousmane Dembele also seems to be in fine form. Dembele recently signed a contract extension with the Camp Nou outfit.

Barca will begin their La Liga campaign against Rayo Vallecano on August 13.

