Barcelona interested in signing 22-year-old midfielder prodigy from Spanish second tier club: Reports

Barcelona have set their sights on Almeria midfielder Dion Lopy, according to Fichajes.net. The Senegalese has been very impressive for the LaLiga2 side, who are now the favorites to earn promotion to the top tier of Spanish football this season.

The Andalusia club are leading the league table, with 12 wins and just four defeats in their 23 games so far. Central to their rise has been the marauding Lopy in the middle of the park, whose efforts have already earned him admirers at clubs across the country.

The Catalans are also among the 22-year-old's suitors. The LaLiga giants are particularly pleased with the player's ability to combine defensive work with tactical intelligence, which is a profile they are looking for.

Barcelona are yet to sign a proper replacement for Sergio Busquets, who left the club in the summer of 2023. While the Catalans have Marc Casado in the squad, and Marc Bernal waiting in the wings, they are enticed by Lopy's abilities.

The Senegalese remains focused on achieving promotion with Almeria at the moment, but dreams of playing for a top club. The player has managed one goal and two assists from 23 games across competitions for the Almeria side and his contract runs until 2029.

Are Barcelona eyeing a move for a German ace?

Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on Jamal Musiala, according to SPORT. The Catalans are looking to add another winger or inside forward to their squad to complement Lamine Yamal.

Musiala is the Camp Nou hierarchy's preferred choice for the job. The German forward has been in superb form of late for Bayern Munich and has admirers across the continent.

This season, the 21-year-old has scored 14 goals and set up six more from 24 games across competitions. He reportedly has a soft spot for Barcelona, having grown up idolizing Lionel Messi.

The German's contract with the Bavarians expires in just under 18 months and he is yet to sign a new deal. Renewal talks are currently in progress, with the player apparently looking for a non-prohibitive release clause that will help in a future move.

Barcelona will be delighted by the news although it won't be easy to get him away from the Allianz Arena. His release clause could stand at €175 million but the Catalans could afford the fee thanks to their lucrative partnership with Nike. However, interest from Manchester City could pose a threat to their plans.

