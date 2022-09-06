Barcelona interested in signing Brazilian who could cost nearly €60 million: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Monaco full-back Vanderson next summer but his large price tag may put the club off.

According to SPORT, the Blaugrana are considering a bid for the Brazilian, who only joined Monaco from Gremio in January

Vanderson made 47 appearances for the Brazilian side before making a £9.9 million move to the Ligue 1 outfit. The youngster has played in seven of Monaco's games so far this term while also starting half of their top-flight encounters.

However, with the Brazilian only recently signing a five-year contract, Barcelona are well aware that only a big offer will prize him away from the Stade Louis II.

The report claims that the French side have put a €60 million price tag on Vanderson, which may put the Catalonian giants off. After an incredibly busy transfer window where they spent £137.7 million, Barca officials recognize that they may be scraping the barrel in the near future.

Despite the club's well-publicized financial difficulties, Barcelona have brought in several high-profile players this summer, including Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde.

Hector Bellerin delighted to return to Barcelona following deadline day move

Bellerin has made the switch back to the club where he started his youth career after his Arsenal contract was terminated a year early.

Kounde played at right-back during Barca's 3-0 win over Sevilla at the weekend but Bellerin will provide fierce competition for that spot. On his return to Camp Nou, the Spaniard stated (as per Barca Universal):

“It’s one of these things that you feel you’ll have the opportunity to experience. I’ve had the opportunity before but for one thing or another, it hasn’t happened. It’s been one of the years I least expected to come back here, but for me, it’s a homecoming and I’m very excited."

Speaking about his time at Arsenal, Bellerin added:

“I cannot compare the 16-year-old boy who left here with the 27-year-old who returns. I am very proud and grateful to the people I have met in these 11 years that I have been away and to those who have made me the person I am today. A person with very different ambitions and with a lot of desire and the same enthusiasm."

