Barcelona join arch-rivals Real Madrid in race to sign Argentina international: Reports

Barcelona have joined rivals Real Madrid in their pursuit of Benfica's Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernandez, as per SPORT.

Fernandez, 21, is quickly becoming one of the hottest commodities in Europe after a fantastic start to life at the Estadio da Luz.

He moved to Benfica from River Plate this past summer for €12 million and has hit the ground running with three goals and five assists in 24 appearances across competitions.

Real Madrid have reportedly shortlisted the Argentinian as an alternative to their top transfer target Jude Bellingham.

However, Barcelona are on the lookout for a new midfielder as they begin to envision life without Sergio Busquets.

The Spanish veteran will likely be heading out of Nou Camp at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Barca had the opportunity to sign Fernandez a year ago, but financial complications meant they could not secure a deal.

If either Real Madrid or Barcelona want to sign Fernandez, they may have to stump up €120 million -the release clause in his contract with Benfica that expires in 2027.

The Argentinian is a deep-lying midfielder who often arrives in the box late - he has become a prominent member of Roger Schmidt's midfield at Benfica.

He has also impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, scoring in their 2-0 win over Mexico on 26 November.

Barca icon Lionel Messi lauded his compatriot after the game, claiming that Fernandez was a very important player for La Albiceleste.

He said:

“I know Enzo very well, here from the national team and I also played against him in the Champions League. He deserves it, because he’s a spectacular kid and a very important player for us."

Barcelona midfielder Pedri calls for Real Madrid's Marco Asensio to join him at the Nou Camp

Asensio's future is uncertain

Asensio's contract with Real Madrid expires next summer, and it remains to be seen if he will extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He has fallen down the pecking order at Madrid, making 15 appearances across competitions and just three as a starter, scoring three goals and contributing three assists.

The Spaniard is playing alongside Pedri for Spain at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the latter has called for Asensio to join him at Barcelona.

He told El Partidazo de COPE:

"You have to see what happens with Marco's contract but I think all the good players have to be in Barcelona. I'm not much for doing those things, convincing anyone."

