Barcelona join Arsenal in race to sign defender who is wanted by nearly 30 clubs: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly joined the race to sign Arsenal target Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid. The defender has attracted interest from 30 clubs, as per the defender's agent Luis Bardaji.

As per a report in Fichajes, Barcelona are the latest club to show interest in Fresneda. The 18-year-old right-back has been in impressive form and was linked with a move away in January.

Arsenal and Newcastle United were said to be plotting a move for the defender but could not strike a deal with the Spanish side. Reports suggested that Valladolid were unwilling to sell their prized asset as they wanted to keep the squad intact for the rest of the season.

Barcelona are looking to sign a defender after letting Hector Bellerin join Sporting Lisbon on deadline day in January. Arsenal are also in the market for a right-back after Cedric Soares joined Fulham on loan, but he is expected to leave permanently in the summer.

Barcelona and Arsenal target's agent on his client's future

Iván Fresneda's agent has commented on the interest in his client and claimed that over 30 clubs are interested in him. The Spaniard has played just 10 times this season in the league, but has been impressive.

Speaking about the 18-year-old defender, Luis Bardaji said:

"There have been around 30 teams interested. But the truth is that he has hardly aroused interest in Spanish football, but in Germany, France or England there has been interest. Some because they had a specific need in this market and others with a vision of the future, but times are what they are. Fresneda will be at Real Valladolid until the end of the season. We want him to have his feet on the ground and in other teams he was not going to have the continuity he needs now."

He added:

"Over the weekend we already informed Real Valladolid that there was not going to be any offer, that he was not going to leave in the winter market. For us it is not a bad situation, no drama, quite the opposite. Ivan is happy to play for Real Valladolid, to be under the orders of Pacheta, who is the one who has allowed him to enjoy the way he is doing now. If one day he has to leave, we would like it to be a historic sale for the club."

