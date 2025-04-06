Barcelona join race to sign PL flop as Robert Lewandowski replacement - Reports

Barcelona have identified Moise Keane as a possible replacement for Robert Lewandowski, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Polish striker has been in red-hot form for the Catalans this season, registering 38 goals from 44 games.
However, Lewandowski will turn 37 in August this year and his contract is due to run out next summer. The LaLiga giants want to rope in an able replacement to eventually take his place and are eyeing multiple candidates for the job.
Newcastle United's Alexander Isak has been linked with a move, while Sporting hit an Viktor Gyokeres has been named as an option as well. However, it now appears that Barcelona also have Moise Kean on their wish list.
The Italian striker has turned his career around since leaving Juventus to move to Fiorentina last summer. Kean has been in superb form this season, registering 22 goals from 36 games for the Italian side.
Speaking recently to SkySport24, Fiorentina owner Rocco B. Commisso stated that while the club want him to stay, they could consider offers for their prized asset this summer.
"I want him to stay here, he's very important to us. If someone makes an offer then we'll evaluate, but I'll try to keep him at Fiorentina," said Commisso.
The 25-year-old is under contract with the Serie A side until 2029, but apparently has a €52m release clause that will be valid from July 1 to July 15 this year. As such, Barcelona will have to move quickly to get their man.
Will Barcelona offload Frenkie de Jong this summer?
Frenkie de Jong is unlikely to part ways with Barcelona this summer unless the club receives an offer they cannot refuse, according to Relevo. The Dutch midfielder has entered the final year of his contract with the Catalans and is yet to sign a new deal.
De Jong has long been linked with an exit from Camp Nou and it was previously believed that the LaLiga giants would finally cash in on him this summer. However, it now appears that Barcelona have decided to take him off the market and are even planning to offer him a new deal.
The 27-year-old has risen in prominence under Hansi Flick in recent weeks and is now a key member of the starting XI. He has scored two goals and set up two more from 33 games across competitions this season.