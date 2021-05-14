Barcelona and Juventus chasing Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick - Reports

Hans-Dieter "Hansi" Flick has more than a few options for his next managerial adventure. According to reports from ESPN, Barcelona have joined Juventus in chasing the outgoing Bayern Munich manager.

Back in April, Flick had announced that he could leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season. It is believed the decision was taken after the manager had some disagreements with the club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Meanwhile, European giants Barcelona and Juventus have had disappointing seasons, spurring their hierarchy to look for a new manager to replace Ronald Koeman and Andrea Pirlo respectively.

Barcelona looking to replace Koeman with Flick

Barcelona president Joan Laporta believes Koeman is not the right man to lead the team going forward. Although the Dutchman led Barca to victory in the Copa del Rey, he failed the team in the Champions League as well as in La Liga.

The Daily Mail has reported that the team have reached out to Flick's representatives about a switch to Catalonia. However, the former assistant manager to Joachim Low during Germany's 2014 World Cup win is now apparently the favorite to take over from Low as their national team manager.

According to Bild, the German Football Association (DFB) is looking to offer him a deal through 2024. That would see Flick lead Die Mannschaft to the 2022 World Cup as well as Euro 2024.

Barcelona have tough calls to make if they want to replace Koeman this summer. With the managerial market at a very low point, Blaugrana don't have a whole lot of options to choose from.

Flick is in no hurry to make a decision regarding his future. The 56-year old will go on holiday once the season has ended and will then look into all available options. Barca will simply have to wait it out until then.

Should the treble-winning manager find himself at the helm of the German national team, Barca will have very limited options to play with. However, Laporta is keen to bring in former club legend Xavi Hernandez from Al Sadd as Koeman's long-term replacement.