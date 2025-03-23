Barcelona keen to reinforce key area of squad in the summer transfer window: Reports

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are planning to sign a right-back this summer to enhance competition for Jules Kounde. The LaLiga leaders maintained a relatively low profile in the transfer market this season, securing only Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor across both windows.

With their financial situation now on par with LaLiga’s 1:1 rule, the Catalan club will be keen to bring in new players this summer. Kounde, who joined Barcelona in 2022, is currently the only senior right-back in Hansi Flick’s squad.

Academy graduate Hector Fort is another option at right-back, but the 18-year-old isn't viewed as serious competition for Kounde at the moment.

Kounde has been a key figure for Barca this season, playing every game for the club. Earlier this month, Fabrizio Romano reported that Barcelona are exploring options to sign one more right back this summer in addition to the French defender. They don’t want the player to wear out due to playing too many games.

Romano has now provided a further update, stating that the Catalan club has initiated discussions with several potential candidates for the position.

Recent reports have claimed that they are considering a move for AS Monaco defender Vanderson and Rayo Vallecano right-back Andrei Ratiu.

Kounde has scored three goals and provided eight assists for Barca in 43 appearances this season across competitions.

Ferran Torres tipped to start for Barcelona against Osasuna over Robert Lewandowski – Reports

Ferran Torres has been tipped to start Barcelona’s rescheduled LaLiga match with Osasuna on Thursday ahead of Robert Lewandowski. Hansi Flick’s side were supposed to play Osasuna on March 8, but the match was rescheduled following the death of Barca’s first team doctor, Carles Minarro Garcia.

Lewandowski has been the club's main No. 9 this season and has been firing on all cylinders. However, the Polish striker could miss out on the match with Osasuna due to an injury he picked up in his country’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match with Lithuania on Friday (March 21).

While he is still with the rest of the Polish squad, there are concerns about whether he will be fit for the Blaugrana’s upcoming LaLiga match.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Blaugranes), Ferran Torres could spearhead Barcelona’s frontline as Robert Lewandowski is still dealing with the injury.

Torres has scored 13 goals in 32 appearances, while Lewandowski has scored 35 goals in 40 appearances for La Bluagrana this season.

