Barcelona keen on selling Ousmane Dembele to Saudi Arabian side instead of PSG - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking to sell Ousmane Dembele to Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal instead of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

According to Foot Mercato's Santi Aouna, Barca are determined to sell Dembele to Al Za'eem but the Frenchman wants to head to the Parc des Princes. The 26-year-old looks set to leave the Blaugrana this summer.

Al Hilal are making their move for the French winger and offering Barcelona a higher transfer fee than PSG. The Saudi giants are also preparing to offer Dembele a staggering €100 million per year salary plus €50 million in commissions.

The Catalan giants are willing to wait and buy time but Dembele has made his stance clear. The former Borussia Dortmund winger only wants to join Luis Enrique's Parisians.

Dembele has infuriated Barcelona by informing them that he wants to depart for the Ligue 1 champions. Cadena SER reports that the Blaugrana dressing room views his potential transfer to PSG as a betrayal of sorts.

The Frenchman was in fine form when fit last season but endured several injury issues. He bagged eight goals and nine assists in 35 games across competitions. He was vital for Xavi and viewed as one of the Spanish tactician's most important players.

However, Barca's financial turmoil has put the La Liga champions in a precarious position regarding the futures of their own players. Dembele has just a year left on his contract but seemingly wants out this summer.

Barcelona could be eyeing PSG's Neymar as Dembele's replacement

Neymar could make sensational return to Camp Nou.

Dembele's potential move to PSG could see Barcelona swoop for the Parisians' Neymar. Mundo Deportivo cite reports from Qatar which claim that the Brazilian is set to return to Camp Nou this summer.

Neymar, 31, left the Blaugrana back in 2017 unceremoniously when the Ligue 1 heavyweights triggered his €222 million release clause. Barca were eager for the forward to remain at the club but he opted to head to the Parc des Princes in a world-record deal.

However, the Brazil international's time in Paris hasn't been as rosy as he perhaps will have foreseen. He has endured plenty of injury issues and has held a frosty relationship with fans.

A return to Barcelona would shock the football world but there are several signs that a deal could be on the cards. He has intriguingly removed 'Player of PSG' from his Instagram bio. Moreover, Neymar, his father, and super agent Pini Zahavi who is a close friend of Joan Laporta (Barca president) were pictured in a meeting.