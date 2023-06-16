Barcelona keen on selling star player but want buyback clause added in deal- Reports

Barcelona are trying to offload Ansu Fati this summer in order to free up funds to sign Vitor Roque, according to El Nacional. However, the Blaugrana want to add a buyback clause added in the deal in case he becomes the superstar he was once touted to be.

Barcelona are keen on finalizing the signing of Atletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque. The Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A side have reportedly accepted the Blaugrana's offer of €35 million plus €10 million in variable costs. The 18-year-old prospect has also agreed to individual terms with the La Liga champions.

However, Roque won't be able to join Barcelona until Ansu Fati leaves. Xavi Hernandez has already banished the 20-year-old, informing the forward he won't be featured in his plans next season.

Fati's departure would free up an estimated €20 million in salary and amortization to reduce their inflated wage bill.

The Blaugrana's issue is that Ansu Fati doesn't want to leave the club. With the Spain international's contract running till 2027, Xavi Hernandez and Co. will not be able to register Vitor Roque as a player if they fail to offload Fati this summer.

The club hierarchy are continuously working behind the scenes to convince Ansu Fati to accept his situation and move to a different club. Barcelona are ready to add a buyback clause as they still believe the 20-year-old has what it takes to become a world-class forward.

They have also assured Fati they will re-sign him if he manages to reach his potential in one or two seasons.

Ansu Fati has scored 29 goals in 109 appearances for the Blaugrana since making his debut for the club in 2019. Unfortunately, various long-term injuries have impacted his career and he has evidently not a part of Xavi's plans.

Tottenham Hotspur only willing to pay €5 million for Barcelona star this summer - Reports

According to SPORT, Tottenham Hotspur are only willing to pay €5 million to sign Barcelona center-back Clement Lenglet this summer.

Lenglet joined Spurs on a season-long loan deal prior to the 2022-23 campaign. He had a decent season, making 35 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Tottenham confirmed the end of his loan deal on June 15 but are reportedly interested in signing the France international on a permanent deal. The La Liga champions want around €10 to 12 million but the north London outfit are reportedly only willing to offer €5 million.

This is due to Lenglet's high wages as he currently earns a reported €12 million annually at Barcelona. This is a figure that Spurs are willing to match as long as they don't pay a high transfer fee.

The two sides are set to continue discussions in the coming days to negotiate a deal. The Blaugrana are likely to accept the deal as it will help reduce their wage bill to facilitate their own transfers.

