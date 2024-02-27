Barcelona keen on signing Serie A star as a free agent in the summer - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking to bring in Juventus midfielder Adrian Rabiot on a free transfer in the summer (via Barca Blaugranes).

The report claims that Barca could offer the France international a two-year deal with an option to extend for a third season. However, a move will not be straightforward, with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich also interested in Rabiot's services.

Currently, the midfielder is playing a crucial role for the Italian giants, having started 22 matches in Serie A this season, bagging four goals and three assists in the process.

The primary reason for the Blaugrana eyeing a move for the 28-year-old is due to their financial situation. Several starters like Frenkie de Jong, Ronaldo Araujo, Gavi, and Raphinha have been linked with moves away from Barcelona as they attempt to balance their books (via The Athletic).

Of course, the acquisition of Rabiot would also provide stability and experience to the midfield. In all, the former Paris Saint-Germain star has made 200 appearances across competitions for Juventus, managing 21 goals and 15 assists.

A move to Spain would present him the opportunity to play for one of the most decorated clubs in football history. However, with Xavi's side third in La Liga and eight points behind leaders Real Madrid, the move may seem less tempting.

Former Barcelona defender refuses to rule out return to Catalan club

Jean-Clair Todibo

Former Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo was discussing his future and refused to rule out a potential return to Camp Nou. The French defender came to the Catalan side from Toulouse in 2019 but departed two years later.

The move to Nice seemed reasonable at the time, given the 24-year-old was struggling for minutes at Barcelona. However, he now believes that he is well-equipped to play for the Blaugrana and told French channel Canal+ (via Barca Blaugranes):

"When I arrived at Barca, the plan was for me to replace Pique. I had the qualities to do it but I wasn’t ready to do it. A return to Barça? Why not?"

Todibo has also been linked with Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Chelsea. During his spell in Spain, the defender made just five appearances for the Blaugrana.

He has since established himself as a starter for Nice and has completed 124 appearances across competitions for the French outfit.