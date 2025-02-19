Barcelona keen on signing surprise Arsenal star next summer: Reports

Barcelona are interested in signing midfielder Thomas Partey from Arsenal in the summer, according to CaughtOffside. Partey is in the final months of his five-year deal at the Emirates, scheduled to expire at the end of the ongoing season.

Since joining Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for a reported €50 million in October 2022, the Ghana international has impressed despite struggling with fitness issues. Known for his ability to stabilize the midfield, Partey has proven to be an energetic defensive midfielder.

In 37 appearances this season, he has scored three goals and registered three assists. He has also made 64 tackles, registered 32 clearances, and won 118 out of 198 ground duels contested in 24 Premier League games (via FootyStats).

However, with his contract slated to expire in June this year, he's yet to pen a new deal. Thus, Barcelona's interest in Partey could stem from the possibility of signing him as a free agent in the summer.

Given his flexibility to feature in multiple midfield positions and at right-back, he could be a decent signing for Barca should the move materialize. Partey’s defensive awareness and man-marking ability could also enhance Blaugrana's midfield outlook.

However, the aforementioned report claims that Partey is not in a hurry to decide his future. La Blaugrana could also face competition from Juventus in the race to sign the Ghanaian midfielder.

Barcelona monitoring Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Bynoe-Gittens - Reports

BundesligaBorussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen - Source: Getty

La Blaugrana are also reportedly keeping tabs on Dortmund's left-winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, according to SPORT (via Tribal Football). Barca have reportedly been looking to enhance their left-wing options since last summer.

Bynoe-Gittens has been impressive in the 2024-25 campaign, putting him on Barca's radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

In 33 appearances, the Englishman has scored 11 goals and registered five assists for Dortmund this season. If signed, his attacking proficiency and ability to feature on both flanks could be pivotal for Hansi Flick when the need arises.

However, he's contracted at Dortmund till June 2028, meaning his potential transfer could turn out to be expensive for Barcelona.

