Barcelona keen on a swap deal with Manchester United involving superstar midfielder - Reports

Barcelona is working desperately to involve Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in a swap deal, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via the Express).

There has been strong interest in signing Paul Pogba this summer with the likes of Juventus, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain linked with a move for the Manchester United superstar.

However, Barcelona has now emerged as the latest club keen on signing the 2018 World Cup winner. According to the aforementioned report, the new Barcelona president Joan Laporta is keen to start his reign by signing a superstar player, a narrative Paul Pogba fulfills.

Pogba has just one year remaining on his Manchester United contract and has shown no signs of signing an extension with the club. The Red Devils might be forced into selling the 28-year-old this summer instead of losing him for free in 2022.

Barcelona is looking to take advantage of this stalemate in contract talks. However, due to their bleak finances, the Blaugrana can also sign Pogba on a swap deal.

The report, however, did not mention which player the Catalan giants would offer in return to Manchester United.

Signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United could solve Barcelona's midfield problems

Barcelona is in dire need of signing a new midfielder this season. The Camp Nou outfit has already been linked with a swap deal involving Saul Niguez, which will see Antoine Griezmann go the other way to Atletico Madrid.

However, signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United could be a bigger deal for Barcelona. The Frenchman has vast experience of playing in three major European leagues and also winning a trophy at the international level.

Barcelona needs to upgrade their midfield for next season. Miralem Pjanic is on the cusp of an exit, while club legend Sergio Busquets is 33 years old and will need replacing sooner rather than later.

However, Barcelona does have some exciting young midfielders in Pedri and Frenkie De Jong.

Manchester United, on the other hand, still has Paul Pogba in their plans for next season as they try and win their first Premier League title since 2013.

The Red Devils have strengthened their squad by signing Jadon Sancho and are now close to signing Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

