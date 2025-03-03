Barcelona keeping close tabs on 25-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo teammate amid interest from Manchester United and Manchester City: Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on former flop Francisco Trincao who has also attracted interest from Manchester United and Manchester City. As reported by Spanish outlet, the Blaugrana are impressed with how the Portugal international has turned his career around in his homeland.

Ad

Trincao joined Barcelona in 2020 in a deal worth reported €31 million from Braga but failed to live up to his price tag. He only made 42 appearances for the Catalan giants, scoring thrice and providing two assists.

The technically gifted winger was loaned out from Camp Nou on two different occasions to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sporting CP, respectively. Following a decent loan spell with the latter, he joined the Portuguese giants permanently in 2023.

Ad

Trending

Trincao is enjoying the season of his life this time out having scored nine goals and provided 13 assists in 40 appearances across competitions. His strong showings for the Leões has reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United.

Barcelona are reportedly also monitoring the 25-year-old's situation closely and have a buyback clause of €25 million, which can be activated before 2026. They also have a 50% sell-on fee clause which means they could potentially have a windfall even if Trincao joins another club.

Ad

The left-footed winger has a release clause worth €80 million in his deal at the Estádio José Alvalade. The Manchester United and Manchester City target has been capped nine times for Portugal so far but is yet to score or assist.

Barcelona interested in a summer move for Manchester United ace: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly plotting a move for Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho in the summer. As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, the Catalan giants admire the Argentine winger who was close to joining Chelsea in January.

Ad

Garnacho's future at Old Trafford has been subject to speculation in recent months and he was close to leaving in January. Chelsea and Napoli were heavily linked with the 20-year-old but a move failed to materialize.

The Spain-born Argentina international has struggled to adapt in Ruben Amorim's 3-4-2-1 system. It has also been claimed that the Portuguese manager is not the biggest fan of the youngster's commitment and attitude.

Garnacho joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid in 2020 and has made 127 senior appearances for the Red Devils thus far. He has so far scored 23 times while producing 15 assists and was widely regarded as the club's future. However, he could be set for an exit from Old Trafford in the summer and Barcelona could offer him a chance to move back to Spain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback