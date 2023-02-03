Barcelona keeping tabs on Chelsea star amid contract talks - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, as the Frenchman's contract talks are yet to conclude. Kante's deal with the Blues expires at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has been at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Leicester City in 2016 for £32 million. He has become a key player for the Blues, making 262 appearances, scoring 13 goals, and providing 15 assists. However, this season, he has been plagued by injury issues and has made made two appearances due to a hamstring problem.

Kante's contract is up in the summer, and SPORT claims that he may not continue with Chelsea due to their massive squad overhaul. Barcelona are reported to be attentive to the situation. The Blaugrana have spoken to the midfielder to determine his intentions and register their interest.

Graham Potter's side pulled off a blockbuster signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica on transfer deadline day (January 31) for a British record fee of £106.8 million. They're rebuilding their midfield, and Kante is not the only midfield man who may depart, with Mateo Kovacic also under consideration to depart Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona, meanwhile, may need a midfield signing, as they're yet to reach an agreement on a new contract with veteran Spaniard Sergio Busquets, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang couldn't return to Barcelona due to Spanish league rule

Aubameyang has endured a disappointing spell with Chelsea.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Barcelona from Chelsea last summer for £12 million but has struggled in west London. The 33-year-old has netted just three goals in 18 games and has become a bit-part player, with Potter opting to use Kai Havertz in a false nine role.

The Gabonese enjoyed a much better spell with the Blaugrana, whom he had joined from Arsenal last January, scoring 13 goals in 24 games. Aubameyang was understood to be keen on departing Stamford Bridge, with a possible return to the Camp Nou during the January transfer window was touted.

However, Barcelona were unable to sign their former forward last month, as article 141.5 of the RFEF (Spanish Football Federation) states:

"Players whose license is cancelled, may not, in the course of of the same season, obtain a license in the same team of the club at the one that were already linked."

Aubameyang's contract with the Blues expires in 2024. It remains to be seen if Barcelona will return for the frontman in the summer.

