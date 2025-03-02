Barcelona keeping tabs on Manchester United star as they look to bolster squad in the summer - Reports 

Barcelona are considering a move for Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho this summer, according to Fichajes. The Argentinean forward's future at Old Trafford has been subject to speculation following Ruben Amorim's arrival in November last year.

Garnacho briefly fell out with the Portuguese head coach, before working his way back into the team. However, the Red Devils were apparently open to his departure in the winter transfer window amid interest from Chelsea and Napoli.

While a move never materialized, the situation remains tense. There's no question about the 20-year-old's abilities, but Ruben Amorim is not convinced with the player's attitude and commitment.

As such, Manchester United could listen to offers for Garnacho this summer. Barcelona are keeping a close eye on the situation as they plan to add a new left-forward this year.

The Catalans want someone who can have a big impact in the final third and the Argentinean fits the bill. The player's age makes him a fine long-term solution for the position as well.

However, the LaLiga giants are still under financial difficulties, which could pose a problem. Garnacho is under contract with the Red Devils until 2028 and has registered eight goals and six assists from 40 games across competitions.

Manchester United are likely to demand a sizeable fee for their prize asset this summer. There's likely to be interest from multiple suitors, which will only add to Barcelona's problems.

Are Barcelona eyeing another Manchester United player?

Barcelona remain interested in Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, according to Football Insider. The English forward had a fallout with Ruben Amorim at the end of 2024 and was also wanted by the Catalans in the winter.

The LaLiga giants were heavily linked with a move for the player but opted against submitting an official bid. Aston Villa snooped in and secured his services on loan, and Rashford has rediscovered his form at Villa Park.

The 27-year-old has registered three assists from six games for the Birmingham-based club so far. The Villans apparently have a £40m option to sign him permanently this summer, although a decision will only be taken in the summer.

That could put the Catalans on the back foot, as they may not have the finances to script a deal. Meanwhile, Rashford has apparently decided to leave Manchester United this year and is also being monitored by Bayern Munich. However, the player would prefer to join Barcelona, which could give them an edge in the race.

