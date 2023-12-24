Barcelona keeping tabs on midfielder linked with Liverpool, 22-year-old not a transfer priority: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly marked Fluminense midfielder Andre, who is linked to Liverpool, as a potential addition to their midfield lineup. Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal) has reported that the Catalan giants have set their sights on the 22-year-old.

Despite not being a top priority for the transfer window, Andre's noteworthy performances for Fluminense have catapulted him into the spotlight. This comes after their triumph in the Copa Libertadores earlier this year.

Andre's influence in the midfield cannot be overstated as he was also instrumental in Fluminense's journey to the Club World Cup final, where they eventually lost to Manchester City. Despite the defeat, the Brazil international was a standout performer against the English champions.

His brilliance on the pitch has not gone unnoticed by Barcelona's hierarchy, with sporting director Deco acknowledging Andre as a viable target.

Liverpool's interest in the young Brazilian prodigy has somewhat waned. Football Insider revealed that the Reds had their advances rebuffed during the summer transfer window. Their pursuit seems to have cooled off, paving the way for Barca to make their move.

Andre has enjoyed an impressive tally of 61 appearances across all competitions in 2023, along with his crucial role in Fluminense's Copa Libertadores victory.

Barcelona eye young Swedish sensation amid Liverpool interest

Momodou Sonko has been turning heads in the Allsvenskan with an impressive season at Swedish side BK Hacken. According to Expressen (via Football Espana), Barca have joined the fray alongside Liverpool and RB Leipzig for his signature.

The 18-year-old's ascension to prominence has been marked by a string of remarkable performances. He has netted seven goals and provided four assists in 23 league games this season. His qualities were further highlighted on the continent, where he made his mark by scoring in the Europa League group stage.

Hacken is poised to set a new benchmark in their transfer records, with the speculated fee for Sonko hovering around €9 million. This development comes amid Barca's financial challenges, which might make it easier for Liverpool or RB Leipzig to make their move.

For Barcelona, the acquisition of talents like Sonko seems to be with a longer-term perspective in mind, likely integrating them into the Atletic side initially. As the transfer window comes around, Sonko's future remains uncertain.

