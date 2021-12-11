Barcelona keeping tabs on youngster compared to Luis Suarez - Reports

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Penarol striker Agustin Alvarez, who has been compared to former Blaugrana superstar Luis Suarez, according to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona allowed Suarez to join La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid last year. The decision came back to haunt them as he went on to help Diego Simeone's side win the league.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Luis Suarez: "I can tell you that I would have liked to stay in Barcelona to help, and I would have lowered my salary if they had asked." Luis Suarez: "I can tell you that I would have liked to stay in Barcelona to help, and I would have lowered my salary if they had asked."

With Lionel Messi also now at Paris Saint-Germain, goalscoring is proving to be a problem for Barcelona. Strikers Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Martin Braithwaite are also currently sidelined, making things worse for Xavi's side.

The winter transfer window, though, is just around the corner and it gives Barcelona an opportunity to find a fix for their goalscoring woes. However, they will have to work with a small budget due to their current financial status.

According to reports, Barcelona have identified Penarol frontman Agustin Alvarez as a potential recruit. The Catalans have placed the 20-year-old on their radar and could make a move for him in January.

Despite being just 20 years old, Alvarez has also already played 70 games for Penarol. The centre-forward has also made his senior debut for the Uruguay national team.

Many believe Alvarez is the ideal replacement for Luis Suarez in the Uruguay national team. He has often been compared to the Atletico Madrid hitman.

barcacentre @barcacentre Barcelona are following Agustín Álvarez, Peñarol's 20-year-old striker. The player wants to move to Europe in January, and his price would be set at around 12 million euros. [md] Barcelona are following Agustín Álvarez, Peñarol's 20-year-old striker. The player wants to move to Europe in January, and his price would be set at around 12 million euros. [md]

Barcelona could face competition from Real Madrid for Agustin Alvarez

Agustin Alvarez's performances for Penarol have seen him attract transfer interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs. Apart from Barcelona, Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for the Uruguayan.

If reports are to be believed, Agustin Alvarez is keen on a move to Europe during the winter transfer window. It remains to be seen if Barcelona, Real Madrid or his other suitors will make a move for him in January.

Alvarez will reportedly cost €12m, a figure that appears feasible for both Barcelona and Real Madrid. However, it is still a significant figure for the Blaugrana, considering the player's age and lack of experience.

Also Read Article Continues below

Should Barcelona sign Alvarez, he could start with the side's youth setup before earning his way into Xavi's senior team plans.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee