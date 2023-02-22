Barcelona label 6 players as non-transferable with Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele missing out on the list: Reports 

While Barcelona have named six players as non-transferable, the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong are missing from that list. Apart from the duo, Ansu Fati is another player missing.

La Liga have informed Barcelona that the Blaugrana will have to reduce their wage bill by €200 million. Hence, offloading a chunk of players is something that the Catalan club will have to do in the summer.

According to SPORT, the six players Barcelona president Joan Laporta considers non-transferable are defenders Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, midfielders Gavi and Pedri, and striker Robert Lewandowski.

One of the main reasons behind the Blaugrana leading the La Liga title race by such a hefty margin is their rock-solid defense. Araujo, Kounde, and Christensen have been top-class in this campaign.

Pedri and Gavi, on the other hand, are the club's present despite their tender age. The future of the Catalan club will revolve around them.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, has been quite scintillating since his summer move from Bayern Munich. The 34-year-old hasn't yet shown any signs of slowing down.

Barcelona manager Xavi previewed the away clash against Manchester United

Barcelona are set to take on Manchester United in a UEFA Europa League away clash on Thursday night. The game will be the second leg of the playoff round.

When quizzed ahead of the game about whether the upcoming fixture will be difficult for his team, Xavi said (via Barca Universal):

“Difficult? Well, we’ve known that since [the draw was made]. We are a brave team that likes to attack and always win. [This game] will not be an exception. It’s like a big Champions League game that, due to circumstances — because we’ve made mistakes and because both teams are ultimately in a building phase — is being played in the Europa League."

Xavi added:

“But for the fans, it’s a massively interesting match. And, for the players, one of those matches that everyone wants to play at least once in their life.”

The first leg between the two teams at Camp Nou ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

