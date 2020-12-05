Barcelona legend Rivaldo gives his opinion on Lionel Messi's rumored move to Paris Saint-Germain

Brazilian legend Rivaldo believes that his compatriot Neymar may already know that Paris Saint-Germain are negotiating a deal to bring Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi to the Parc des Princes in 2021.

Following PSG's 3-1 win over Manchester United on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League, Neymar admitted that he would like to link up with Messi again next year.

Neymar and Leonardo (PSG sporting director) have been talking about the signing of Messi since the summer.



The two South Americans played together at Barcelona, where they won two La Liga and one Champions League title. Now, it seems that the Brazilian would like to replicate their success at PSG.

Rivaldo indicated that the deal might already be in progress, as he thinks that Neymar being so public about wanting to link up with Messi, might mean he knows something.

Speaking to Betfair, Rivaldo said;

“It would be great to see Messi and Neymar playing together again. I don’t think Neymar’s comments were an accident. Perhaps he already knows PSG are talking with Messi. I think Messi is looking for a new challenge. I will be sad if he leaves Barcelona but it seems like this should be his last season at the club”

Lionel Messi and Neymar starred together at Barcelona

Rivaldo, however, would prefer Neymar to return to Barcelona, as he stated that Barcelona could use ‘Dembélé in bargaining with PSG over Neymar.’

Lionel Messi wants out of Barcelona

Lionel Messi requested to leave Barcelona in the summer, but the Catalan club denied his request. This led to the Argentine superstar to take digs at the club's ownership.

To add fuel to the fire, Barcelona let go of Messi's good friend Luis Suarez. This angered the 33-year-old even more, as he said in an Instagram post about the treatment of Suarez that nothing about Barcelona surprises him anymore.

"Lionel Messi and Neymar are meant to be together."



One of the potential suitors for the Argentine's signature was thought to be former manager Pep Guardiola. The Spaniard was reportedly interested in bringing Messi to the Etihad Stadium, as he looked to compete with English champions Liverpool. But Manchester City pulled out of any negotiations with Barcelona as the Catalans wouldn't budge on their valuation of the player.

Now, if Neymar is to be believed, Messi could be on his way to PSG. The French champions made it to the UEFA Champions League final last season but were undone by an excellent Bayern Munich side. Messi might just be the final piece of the puzzle to get them over the line and reach their European dream.

