Barcelona line up 2 potential replacements for Jules Kounde ahead of 26-year-old contract decision: Reports

Barcelona have identified two potential replacements for Jules Kounde, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Frenchman has been indispensable for the Catalans this season, registering three goals and eight assists from 43 games across all competitions.

Ad

Kounde's contract expires in 2027 and he is aware that the LaLiga giants want to tie him down to a new deal. If the 26-year-old agrees to an extension, Barcelona will move for a cost-effective backup, who can be an upgrade on Hector Fort.

However, if Kounde doesn't agree to a new deal, the Catalans will be forced to put him up for sale. The Frenchman shouldn't be short of suitors given his recent form, and if he leaves, the LaLiga giants would need an established face to replace him in the starting XI.

Ad

Trending

Barcelona have already identified two candidates for the job. The first name on the list is Romanian right-back Andrei Ratiu, who has been excellent for Rayo Vallecano this season.

The 26-year-old is under contract until 2028 and reportedly has a €25m release clause in his deal. The Catalans also have Marc Pubill on their wish list, having narrowly missed out on him last summer.

The 21-year-old has scored one goal and set up another from 30 games for Almeria this season, and is likely to be affordable as well. However, if Barcelona are ready for a costlier investment, they could move for Monaco's Vanderson, who has been linked with the club of late. The 23-year-old is admired by Deco but could cost at least €40m.

Ad

Will Barcelona sign a new No. 9 this summer?

Alexander Isak

Barcelona are not planning on signing a new No. 9 this summer, according to SPORT. However, the report adds that the club will change their stance if Alexander Isak becomes available.

Ad

Robert Lewandowski has been in resurgent form this season and has already registered 35 goals from 40 games across competitions. While he will turn 37 this August, the Catalans apparently feel that the Pole could continue his exploits next season as well.

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick also has Ferran Torres on his roster for the position. The Blaugrana as such, are ready to go into the new season without a new No. 9, unless they have an opportunity to sign Isak.

The Swede has been outstanding for Newcastle United this season, registering 23 goals from 33 games. However, with the 25-year-old under contract until 2028, the Magpies are unlikely to let him leave this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback