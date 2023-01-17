Barcelona linked 31-year-old midfielder likely to be allowed to leave club on free transfer: Reports 

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, who is reportedly a target for FC Barcelona, could be allowed to depart from Stamford Bridge on a free transfer.

The Evening Standard claim that the Italian is among the players the Blues are looking to offload to create space following their £420 million spending spree.

There's been a lot of speculation surrounding Jorginho's future at Chelsea over the last couple of months. Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for the midfielder. It now looks like recent developments at Stamford Bridge could work in the Blaugrana's favor.

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ Jorginho is likely to be allowed to leave when his contract expires in the summer, with Napoli/Barcelona as possibilities. #Transfers Jorginho is likely to be allowed to leave when his contract expires in the summer, with Napoli/Barcelona as possibilities. @NizaarKinsella ❗️Jorginho is likely to be allowed to leave when his contract expires in the summer, with Napoli/Barcelona as possibilities. @NizaarKinsella #Transfers 🇮🇹

Last summer saw many high-profile players like Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Wesley Fofana switch to Stamford Bridge. The Blues haven't ended their spending spree in the summer either, having continued after the turn of the year.

Since the transfer window reopened this winter, they've signed the likes of Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile, Joao Felix (loan), and Mukhaylo Mudryk. Thanks to the transfers, the club now have an oversized squad and are looking to sanction a couple of departures.

Everything indicates that Jorginho will be allowed to leave as a free agent. The midfielder's contract with Chelsea will expire at the end of the current season and it doesn't look like the club will tie him to a new deal.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @giaco_iaco There was a meeting between Barça and Jorginho's agent. The club is very attentive to his situation. Barça like Jorginho very much and they are seriously thinking about signing him. Jorginho could sign for Barcelona next summer. There was a meeting between Barça and Jorginho's agent. The club is very attentive to his situation. Barça like Jorginho very much and they are seriously thinking about signing him. Jorginho could sign for Barcelona next summer.— @giaco_iaco https://t.co/98OXO79RsW

The player is already free to negotiate with clubs and make a decision on his next destination. As it stands, a move to Barcelona as a free agent looks most likely.

A return to his former club Napoli is also being mooted.

Jorginho has played 212 games for Chelsea since joining the club from Napoli in 2018 and has registered 29 goals and nine assists.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta calls for patience while the club attempts to win more trophies

Barcelona president - Joan Laporta

The Catalan giants had an outing to be proud of last weekend (January 15) as they outclassed Real Madrid 3-1 to claim the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Following the triumph, club president Joan Laporta made a plea to the fans to continue exercising patience while the club attempts to claim more honors.

"This team is consolidating," he said. "This team is progressing really well. I ask that we keep on having this necessary patience because we can consolidate a team that is raised and aims very high. Very high. And all of us culers [Barca fans] who have lived through glorious moments can see it."

Up next, Barcelona will take on AD Cueta in the Round of 16 stage of the Copa del Rey this Thursday (January 19). They'll then return to La Liga action with a clash with Getafe at Camp Nou at the weekend.

Poll : 0 votes